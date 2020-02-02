A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

One man was killed and another wounded in Highland Park after both men shot at each other in what police say is a gang-related shooting. The Eastsider

Officials revealed what may be the final concept that will shape the Silver Lake Reservoirs master plan. The public is being asked to fill out another online questionnaire to help refine the final design. The latest version of the design focuses walking trails, sloping lawns, terraced seating, habitat islands, and improvements to the recreation center and dog park. The Eastsider

A man has been apprehended in connection with a head-on, hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead late last week in Echo Park. Ilya Foks was located near the 8300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and taken into custody without incident. The Eastsider

Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter who grew up in Highland Park, emerged as the star of Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony, winning in four major categories. "God, this is sooo crazy," she said in accepting the Best New Artist award. The Eastsider

An officer assigned to the LAPD's Northeast Division was arrested for allegedly stealing cash during a police operation at an illegal marijuana grow. Officer Louis Mota was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of theft. His badge, gun, and ID were removed as he was taken into custody. The division patrols an area stretching from Eagle Rock to Echo Park. The Eastsider

A man and woman in their 80s were killed when their SUV crashed off of a freeway transition road and hit a tree in Boyle Heights. The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the transition from the northbound Santa Ana (101) Freeway to the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Eastsider

A female Occidental College student died at a hospital on Monday shortly after being found in medical distress in a campus residence, President Jonathan Veitch said in a campus email. "This is a terrible and shocking loss for our entire community," Veitch said in his email. The Eastsider

Opponents running against incumbent David Ryu in the Council District 4 election have faulted him over his actions on homelessness and political contributions from real estate interests, reports the L.A. Times in a preview of he March primary election.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The new owner of the former campus for Shepherd University turns out to be LADWP, according to The Real Deal. The public utility paid $28 million for the nearly 6-acre property at 3200 N. San Fernando Road. The Real Deal notes that the city's Department of Water and Power may plan to staff up at this location, following up on prior plans to hire new employees for large projects over the next five years. The buildings were completed in 1972 and 1973, and Shepherd University was founded there in 1999, offering degrees in theology, music and nursing. The school filed for bankruptcy in August 2017, however, and went out of business in Jan. 2018 after donation pledges had slowed down, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An archive of more than 500 original drawings, blueprints, and ephemera related to Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House in East Hollywood is now available online, according to the City of LA’s Department of Cultural Affairs. "Now everyone interested in Frank Lloyd Wright may view documents previously available only to scholars,” said Jeffrey Herr, DCA’s Hollyhock House Curator. The Eastsider

Police are asking the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with severe injuries in a Highland Park crash last weekend. The pedestrian was crossing Avenue 51 just south of Eaton Street at 1:05 am on Saturday, Jan. 25 when he was struck by gray Ford Mustang, The Eastsider

YouTube star David Dobrik brought his antics and Tesla to one of the city's steepest roads -- Baxter Street -- in Elysian Heights. It was a big hit on YouTube and even caught the attention of Tesla founder, Elon Musk. But the video also met with concerns about the safety of the stunt. The Eastsider

The Park restaurant will be closing in March after about a dozen years in business, the Echo Park restaurant announced in an email to customers. The brief email did not explain the reason for the closure. But the message did include the Robert Frost poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, which was also the subject line of the email, about how all good things come to an end. The Eastsider