A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Have small businesses that were part of Silver Lake gentrification now fallen victim to big business gentrification? Possibly, the Los Angeles Times reports. Take Flore Vegan. Owner Miranda Megill “admits” that she may have contributed to Silver Lake’s gentrification in 2007, when she first opened the vegan restaurant in the heart of Sunset Junction. But 13 years later, the tables have turned. The building where Flore Vegan and another business she owns was sold to Engine Real Estate, a real estate company with a primary focus of “gentrifying neighborhoods of Los Angeles, such as Silver Lake, Echo Park, and Highland Park.” Will there be more victims to come?

The Los Angeles Ethics Commission lifted the campaign spending limit in the primary election for City Council District 14, due to big spending on behalf of former State Sen. Kevin de Leon, reports City News Service via The Eastsider. The limit was lifted after the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor spent more than $86,000 in support of De Leon, who is running to succeed Councilman Jose Huizar, who faces term limits. The district includes includes Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Northeast Los Angeles and parts of Downtown.

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who is also running in the Council District 14 race, was reprimanded by the head of the State Assembly for allegedly hugging and kissing an employee in conduct described as "unwelcome," says the L.A. Times. Carillo's chief of staff was also admonished for allegedly making "inappropriate sexual comments." Carrillo's 51st State Assembly District includes portions of Eagle Rock, East L.A. and Silver Lake.

OxyContin heiress Madeleine Sackler has bought a 4-bedroom/5-bathroom Los Feliz home for $3 million, apparently in cash, Variety reported. Sackler is an award-winning filmmaker, known for documentaries such as "The Lottery" and "Dangerous Acts Starring the Unstable Elements of Belarus." Her grandfather Raymond Sackler founded Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, which has been closely associated with the current opioid crisis. The Spanish-style home, built in 1939, is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, and is described as a gated mini-compound, fully walled and surrounded by a tall hedge.

A group of homeless rights activists and protestors returned to Echo Park Lake Monday night out of concern that officials might try to arrest homeless individuals for staying in the park after hours, reports The Eastsider. But the feared arrests never materialized -- at least before midnight.

A woman and friend made a gruesome discovery as they took a break from a hike at Debs Park on Thursday: A severed goat head that had been left on a trail, that had been left on a trail, reports The Eastsider . "I’m an animal lover so I felt bad for it," she said. "I've never seen anything like that before."

Echo Park's gentrification has spread to its fast-food scene, with a now closed KFC restaurant apparently on the way to become a drive-thru Starbucks, reports The Eastsider. The conversion would not be the first time a fast-food outlet -- with a valuable drive-thru -- has become a Starbucks. In recent years, the coffee house giant has taken over restaurant drive-thrus in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park and Highland Park.