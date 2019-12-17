Good Afternoon!

It's Tuesday, December 17. The forecast calls for a cool and partly cloudy day as temps will struggle to rise above 60 degrees this afternoon.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

A teacher from Ivanhoe Elementary is scheduled to be arraigned today on a hit-and-run charge for allegedly striking and severely injuring a bicyclist in October. Here's the full arraignment story.

There's a lot of repaving and road work going on in Silver Lake, causing backups and delays. Reader Dan Gershon said hillside streets to the west of the reservoirs are being repaved in sections, prompting road closures and restricted parking. Meanwhile, road work and a lane closure on Silver Lake Boulevard near Glendale Boulevard caused a big back up on Monday morning, said Gershon. And, starting next month, Silver Lake drivers can expect more significant and prolonged delays and detours near Fletcher Drive between as LADWP starts a street pump project.

A reader passed along this flyer of a deaf Boston Terrier named Soybean that was apparently stolen or went missing from a car that was broken into in Silver Lake.