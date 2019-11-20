Good Afternoon!

Highland Park native Billie Eilish was nominated today for six Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. She's the youngest artist to be nominated in the Grammy's four major categories. But she's not the only Grammy nominee in the family - her 22-year-old brother, producer and co-writer Finneas O’Connell, was also nominated in five categories. "BETWEEN ME & MY BROTHER ITS 11 NOMINATIONS 😵😵😵," Eilish posted on Instagram. "thank u grammyyys this is an honor."

This morning's showers have been relatively light, but it's the first significant rain to fall in L.A. in months. Shortly after 9 am a band of heavier rains and thunderstorms moved through Echo Park and dropped hail in Angeleno Heights (thanks to Staci Eddy for her photo), Chinatown and Downtown. There were also reports of some brief power outages in Northeast L.A. as well as a Spectrum cable outage that may or may not be connected to the weather.

Brief moderate to heavy showers are expanding over the Los Angeles Metro area. Lightning and thunder observed near Santa Monica and Downtown LA in the last hour. Be prepared sudden slow downs on the slippery roads. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/jk2euA7TKZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 20, 2019