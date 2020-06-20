Another weekend filled with protest marches and other actions denouncing police brutality is set for various parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Events planned for today, Saturday June 20, include:

-- 7:45 a.m. - ECHO PARK - "Solidarity bike ride" from Echo Park Lake to Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. (@davidmluong)

-- 9 a.m. - VENICE - "Paddle out for peace & unity at Breakwater (surf spot), in front of the Venice sign, Pacific and Windward avenues (@doahsdaydream, @bdazzle)

-- 9:30 a.m. - HOLLYWOOD - "March for Justice" at Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue (@cre8thechange)

-- 10 a.m. - LOS ANGELES - "Children's protest," at 3820 Santa Rosalia Drive (@crenshawymca)

-- 10:30 a.m. - WEST HOLLYWOOD - "Weekly protest" at Plummer Park, 7737 Santa Monica Blvd. (@plummerparkprotest)

-- 11 a.m. - BALDWIN HILLS - "Fathers & Children march for Unity, Equality and Justice" at Crenshaw and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards (@mackey_empire)

-- 11 a.m. - GLENDALE - "Juneteenth Celebration" at 1621 Canada Blvd. (@BlackinGlendale, @GlendaleMarchforBlackLives)

-- 11 a.m. - MALIBU - "Caravan protest up PCH" at 18741 Pacific Coast Highway (@werideforchangela)

-- 11 a.m. -- SANTA ANA - 507 West 4th Street

-- 11 a.m. -- HUNTINGTON BEACH - Huntington Beach Pier (Note: a "Patriots For Police Rally" is scheduled on this date also.

-- Noon - ECHO PARK - "Black and LGBTQ+ Youth Solidarity March" to City Hall. Begins at Echo Park Lake (@respectyourroots)

-- Noon - GRANADA HILLS - A "7 months with no response from DA Lacey about the police killing of Alex Flores" rally at Zelzah Park, 11690 Zelzah Ave. (@Justice4AlexFlores)

-- Noon - INGLEWOOD -- "Protest and rally, Justice4GeorgeFloyd, Justice4Kaepernick," at Kareem Court and Pincay Drive (@2kgpr, Clergy4BLM SCLCLA)

-- Noon - ALISO VIEJO - A protest scheduled for Pacific Park and Aliso Creek Road.

-- 1 p.m. - LOS FELIZ - "LA Skate Protest for Black Lives Matter, Vista Theater to Echo Park" at Vista Theater, 4473 Sunset Dr. (@skateforjustice)

-- 1 p.m. - LONG BEACH - "Car protest, Voter registration" at 5400 E. Ocean Blvd. (@caravan4justice)

-- 1 p.m. - TORRANCE - "Protest in Support of BLM" at 3331 Torrance Blvd. (Torrance Peaceful Protests)

-- 1 p.m. - LONG BEACH - "Anti-Detention Center Protest" at 1 World Trade Center (@__alejandrito)

-- 2 p.m. - INGLEWOOD - "Juneteenth Rally/Celebration, Ladera Park (@bedcrumbshow)

-- 2 p.m. - LOS ANGELES - "Protest, breakout sessions" at Los Angeles City Hall, near the park, 200 N. Spring St. (@activeadvocate)

-- 2 p.m. - COMPTON - "Juneteenth Speakout" at MLK Memorial on Compton Boulevard (@psl_losangeles)

-- 3 p.m. - SANTA ANA - "March and Rally" at Fourth and French streets.

-- 4 p.m. - GARDENA - "Rally in the name of Kenneth Ross Jr. and all fathers stolen by police violence" at Rowley Park, 13220 Van Ness Blvd. (@blmlosangeles)

-- 4 p.m. - LOS ANGELES - "A Celebration of Freedom" at Pico and Redondo boulevards (@wethemovement.la)

-- 4 p.m. - LOS ANGELES - "Fight the Power" protest at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. (@andrewbeckner, @therealtaraperry)

4 p.m. - MANHATTAN BEACH - "Celebration of Juneteenth and Black fathers" at 2600 N. Bayview Dr. (@newblackhistorymakers, @rapsessions)

Ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:

-- Noon - at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd (@thevalleyofchange).

-- Noon - in South Pasadena at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue (@spyouth4policereform)

-- Noon & nightfall - outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. (no official organizer)

-- 3:30 p.m. - in Laguna Niguel at Crown Valley Parkway and Greenfield Drive

-- 4 p.m. - in Los Feliz at Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive (@herestheproblem)