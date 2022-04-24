A large fire that broke out this morning under a freeway offramp shut down traffic on the 10 Freeway in Downtown L.A. and sent a thick black cloud of smoke in to the sky.

Firefighters took more than an hour to knock down the stubborn rubbish and pallet fire burning under an off-ramp to the westbound 10 Freeway at Lawrence Street. The blaze, which was reported at about 7:30 am, triggered a temporary closure of the freeway in both directions due to a "zero-visibilty" environment.

"The large amount of pallets stored under the freeway created a challenge in reaching the seat of the fire," the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said. "Forklifts on scene were used to move the extinguished pallets so firefighters could continue to make their way in and fully extinguish the fire."

Arson investigators were responding to the scene for a possible witness to the fire's cause, Stewart said.

No injuries were reported.

"The CHP (California Highway Patrol) will handle the re-opening of the freeway," she said.