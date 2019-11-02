Good Afternoon!

It's Saturday, Nov. 2. Dia de los Muertos will be on the warm side, with temps reaching the low to mid 80s but cooler weather is expected in the days ahead.

Here are some headlines, tweets, and notes for you.

The fire that burned for several hours at an Atwater Village recycling yard is out. But it's still pretty smoky smelling in many neighborhoods this morning.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help find Sara Marie Martinez, a 33-year-old East L.A. area resident who went missing on Oct. 28. 

Ouch. The Garfield High Bulldogs of East L.A. shutout the Roosevelt High Roughriders of Boyle Heights 25-0 in last night's East L.A. Classic. It was Garfield's 10th consecutive win in the football match.

Design ideas for the Silver Lake reservoirs property will be presented at an afternoon workshop in Los Feliz. It's part of a masterplan to guide the future of the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs.

Daylight savings time ends Sunday, giving you an extra hour to do more or just sleep in without feeling guilty.

When you could watch a Flashdance-Risky Business double-feature at the Eagle Theatre in Eagle Rock.

