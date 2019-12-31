So long, 2019
Photo by Dan Gershon

As 2019 comes to an end, I want to thank our readers, writers, photographers, advertisers and friends for sticking with The Eastsider during the year.

Happy New Year to all and best wishes for 2020!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Eastsider

Searchlight sunset

A December sunset viewed from Montecito Heights.

Photo by Martha Benedict 

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

