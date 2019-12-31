So long, 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, I want to thank our readers, writers, photographers, advertisers and friends for sticking with The Eastsider during the year.

Happy New Year to all and best wishes for 2020!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

