City Controller Ron Galperin today released updated figures showing Los Angeles has regained 16,000 jobs but is still down a total of 252,000 jobs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Released last month, Galperin's "COVID-19 Job Losses in L.A." map illustrated where Los Angeles lost approximately 268,000 jobs in March and April due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The Monday update showed slight gains in May after major sectors of the economy began to reopen. The data in the map is based on the state's most recent employment numbers.

Among Eastside neighborhoods, overall job losses were:

Atwater Village, down 17.5%

Boyle Heights, down 16.0%

Eagle Rock, down 16.9%

Echo Park, down 18.9%

El Sereno, down 15.9%

Elysian Park, down 18.1%

Elysian Valley, down 16.9%

Glassell Park, down 17.2%

Highland Park, down 16.9%

Lincoln Heights, down 16.7%

Los Feliz, down 18.9%

Mount Washington, down 16.8%

Silver Lake, down 18.8%

University Hills, down 16.3%

"Although unemployment in Los Angeles is still over 20%, we've started to regain jobs in certain industries," Galperin said. "This is a positive sign for thousands of families, but it remains to be seen whether the trend will continue. There are still many neighborhoods in Los Angeles, especially those with higher concentrations of African American and Latino families, immigrants, low-income renters and single-parent households, that will need additional resources to recover from COVID-19."

According to the map, the industries with the most job gains in May were:

Accommodation and food service, which gained 5,000 jobs or 3% over the prior month. With the state reverting back to restrictions on certain business operations, like bars and indoor dining, those gains could be reversed, Galperin said.

Waste management, which gained 4,700 jobs or 4% over the prior month.

Construction, which gained 4,200 jobs or 8% over the prior month.

Manufacturing, which gained 4,000 jobs or 4% over the prior month.

Industries with the most job losses in May were:

Information, down 6,500 jobs or 4% over the prior month.

Education, down 2,400 jobs or 2% over the prior month.

Los Angeles neighborhoods have an estimated 15% to 20.4% fewer jobs now than they did before COVID-19, with a citywide average of 17% fewer jobs, according to Galperin.

Council District 4, which includes teh Hollywood Hills and a portion of the southwest San Fernando Valley, experienced the steepest job decline since February with an estimated 26,000 fewer jobs, or 18.9%.

Neighborhoods where the most residents lost jobs since February are:

Toluca Lake, down 20.4%

Hollywood Hills, down 20.1%

Hollywood, down 19.9%

The map can be viewed at lacontroller.org/joblosses or lacontroller.org/data-stories-and-maps/job-losses/. Users can explore the data by neighborhood or council district.

- Additional reporting by Barry Lank