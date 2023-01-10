L.A. River surges under Glendale Hyperion bridge during rain storm

The L.A. River surges under the Glendale Hyperion bridge during Monday night's heavy rains.

Heavy rain continues to fall across Los Angeles today as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating high winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous marine and driving conditions.

Forecasters warned of more downpours and thunderstorms today before the second phase of the storm moves out of the area by tonight.  

Rock slides cover part of Stadium Way in Elysian Park

Rock and mudslides forced the closure of Stadium Way in Elysian Park.

The LA River is usually all but empty; here we see raging white caps at 9 feet deep with crests to 15 feet!
Oak tree after it has fallen on a car and street in Echo Park

There's a Subaru under an oak tree that fell across Echo Park Avenue.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

