How foggy was it in your neighborhood last night? Echo Park was socked in by 9 pm. The weather for the rest of the week looks like it will be on the cool side, with highs in the upper 60s and a chance of rain by week's end.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

Take a look at this stunning sunset with Downtown in the distance. Thanks to Esther R. for her photo, titled "Colors of Sunset from City Terrace."

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News:

• Black residents in L.A. given low number of COVID vaccinations

Actress Beau Garrett wants $675,000 for her one-bedroom Silver Lake bungalow

Looks cute but any buyer will have to be in good shape to walk up and down a stairway street to get to the home. And we have more property and development news in this week's Real Estate Monday.

Weekend Wire

Saturday & Sunday's Breaking News

• Pedestrian killed in freeway crash near Dodger Stadium

• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Los Feliz

• The LAPD was called in to conducta death investigation in Cypress Park

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond



Echo Park street takeover

Screeching tires could be heard for blocks away on Sunday night after drivers took over Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street for burnouts and other stunts in the middle of the intersection. Someone took pics and posted on Twitter.

Mohawk Bend shuts down for who knows how long

The large Echo Park restaurant and brewpub closed on Sunday "until further notice" but vowed to reopen at some point, according to a post on the Mohawk Bend Instagram. The closure comes only a week after LA restaurants were allowed to resume outdoor service. "We now realize that in order to truly rise from these Covid ashes, we need to close our doors for now. We do see this as an opportunity to keep everyone in our community as safe as possible, take a breath, and rebuild. We will be back!!!"

Vaccine doses fall short

Clínica Monseñor Romero in Boyle Heights held a vaccination drive for 100 of its patients, 75 and over, on Saturday. But the shots covered only a fraction of the clinics 12,000 patients in primarily low-income Latino neighborhoods that have been hard hit by the pandemic, said the LA Times. It's an example, say clinic staff, of the inequity in vaccine distribution. “How is 100 going to take care of the 12,000 patients and the surrounding community of 1 million?” clinic medical director Don Garcia told the Times. “This is embarrassing.”

Uncertain future for Sakura Gardens

The LA Times takes a look at a developer's plans to partially close Sakura Gardens, a Boyle Heights retirement home that caters to Japanese Americans. The facility is one of the last vestiges of the once thriving Japanese-American presence in Boyle Heights.

Small business grants

The deadline to apply the Council District 13 Small Business Grant program has been extended to Feb. 11. Small businesses with annual revenues of up to $5 million dollars and located in a commercial building will qualify for grants of up to $5,000. Go here for details.

Do you love your Eastside neighborhood?

Well, we would love to hear about it for a Valentine's Day special. No more than 50 words, please, and a photo is okay -- if you took it. You can submit your neighborhood love note by simply replying to this newsletter or submitting it here.

The Week Ahead

City Hall Action*

The City Council on Wednesday will consider a proposal by First District Councilman Gil Cedillo to prohibit RVs and other oversized vehicles from parking on numerous streets across his district, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods.

The council will also take up whether to lease an Echo Park parking lot for $10,500 a month to build a village of tiny homes for the homeless. The Eastsider reported on the proposal last month.

Neighborhood Council Action*

Echo Park: The planning committee on Feb. 9 will review proposal to demolish existing residences to build 7 small-lot homes on Mohawk Street.

Highland Park: City officials are scheduled to speak about neighborhood violence at the Feb. 10 public safety committee meeting.

Silver Lake: Planning committee on Feb. 10 will have a presentation on the Silver Lake Gateway project. The developer recently announced it would not be building a hotel as part of the project.

* Keep in mind that these items and meetings can be postponed

