A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Maywood area at 7:01 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was felt in the Long Beach, Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Commerce, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

LA Fire Department stations in the City of Los Angeles are inspecting neighborhoods for potential damage.

