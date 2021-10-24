A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Maywood area at 7:01 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was felt in the Long Beach, Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Commerce, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

LA Fire Department stations in the City of Los Angeles are inspecting neighborhoods for potential damage.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake near Maywood is the report. I'm in East LA and my spidey sense felt like it was closer to 5.0. — Jonathan Garza (@ijonathangarza) October 24, 2021

Epicenter of 3.9 literally up the street from us. Just a little shaker... but I stood up and waited for what’s next. All quiet on the Western Front! #BoyleHeights — Alex Murashko (@AlexMurashko) October 24, 2021

Preliminary M3.9 near Maywood, deep under the Los Angeles basin. Depth is 17 km which puts it near the bottom of the seismogenic layer — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 24, 2021