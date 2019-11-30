Good Evening!

It's Saturday Nov. 30 - the last day of month! Expect a chilly evening, with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 40s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

Parades and processions in East L.A., Highland Park and Hollywood on Sunday will herald the arrival of the holiday season. But they will also prompt some major street closures and bus line detours. In Highland Park, a 10-block stretch of Figueroa Street will be closed Sunday afternoon between Avenue 50 and 60 for the 75th Annual Northeast L.A. Christmas Parade. A mile-long stretch of Cesar Chavez Avenue in East L.A. and Monterey Park will be closed for the 88th annual Procession and Mass honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego. And in Hollywood, stretches of Hollywood Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard and other streets will be closed all day for the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater held a grand opening Friday to celebrate its new home on York Boulevard in Highland Park. The theater was forced to move from its long-time home at the south end of Echo Park after the property was sold for real estate development.

It should be mostly dry today (keeping fingers crossed) but November will end with colder than normal temperatures, and another storm is forecast to arrive next week.

Mary Garrison, a long-time resident of Angeleno Heights and Echo Park, passed away in her home this week. Mary was a friend and Eastsider reader sponsor. She will be missed.

Serene Silver Lake