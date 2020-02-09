Hello!
It's Sunday, Feb. 9. Expect a cool and damp afternoon with a highs in the upper 50s. Monday promises to be warmer and drier.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:
An Echo Park hair salon was doused with water last night after an SUV apparently sheared off a fire hydrant next to the building. Photos and a video clip posted on Facebook showed a geyer of water falling across the roof of the Prado Salon at Sunset and Douglas. It's not clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
The L.A. Times editorial board endorsed former state assembly leader Kevin De León in the race to represent Council District 14, which includes all or portions of Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A. The board dismissed concerns that De León might abandon the council seat before his term is up to run for mayor in 2022 as did Antonio Villaraigosa 15 years ago. "De León’s particular strength is envisioning ambitious solutions to major problems, then building alliances and using his political savvy to get them adopted," said the Times endorsement. "We’d like to see him apply those considerable skills to negotiating the more parochial issues of CD 14, including fighting the NIMBYism that has made it difficult to build more housing, homeless shelters and bus lines." De León will face four other candidates in the March 3 primary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.