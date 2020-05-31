Nineteen Target stores in Los Angeles County and three in Orange County were closed today because of violence associated with the protests tied to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Target store in the Beverly Grove shopping center was looted Saturday, a day after its store at Seventh and Figueroa streets in downtown Los Angeles was hit by looters.
The company's stores in Glassell Park and at the Eagle Rock Plaza remain open but maybe closing early, according to one employee.
Target officials said they anticipate most of the closures will be temporary. Employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.
Here is the list of Target store closures in Los Angeles County announced Saturday:
-- Azusa, 809 N. Azusa Ave.;
-- Baldwin Park, 3100 Baldwin Park Blvd;
-- Bellflower, 2270 N. Bellflower Blvd.;
-- Beverly Boulevard, 8480 Beverly Blvd.;
-- Bixby Long Beach, 5760 E. Seventh St.;
-- Commerce, 5600 Whittier Blvd.;
-- Hawthorne, 2700 W. 120th St.;
-- Koreatown, 620 S. Virgil Ave.;
-- Los Angeles Central, 735 S. Figueroa St.;
-- Los Angeles, 3535 S. La Cienega Blvd.;
-- Northwest Long Beach, 6750 Cherry Ave.;
-- Pico Rivera, 8800 Whittier Blvd.;
-- Rancho Dominguez, 1621 S. Alameda St.;
-- Redondo Beach, 1601 Kingsdale Ave.;
-- Rosemead, 3600 Rosemead Blvd.;
-- San Pedro, 1701 N. Gaffey St.;
-- South Gate, 5700 Firestone Blvd.;
-- West Hollywood, 7100 Santa Monica Blvd.; and
-- Westwood, 10861 Weyburn Ave.
The Orange County Target closures are:
-- East Orange, 2620 E. Chapman Ave.;
-- Northwest Santa Ana, 1441 W. 17th St.; and
-- Santa Ana 17th Street, 1330 E. 17th St.
