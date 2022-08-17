No Thru Traffic sign in Griffith Park

A nearly mile-long section of Griffith Park Drive was closed starting June 27 as part of a pilot program. 

Since late June, a nearly mile-long section of roadway through Griffith Park has been temporarily closed. It’s part of a pilot program to deter commuter and cut-through traffic through the park and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife.

Now, officials are poised to make this temporary car-free zone on Griffith Park Drive permanent. In addition, big changes may also be in store for another major park artery: Crystal Springs Drive.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments