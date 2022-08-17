Since late June, a nearly mile-long section of roadway through Griffith Park has been temporarily closed. It’s part of a pilot program to deter commuter and cut-through traffic through the park and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife.
Now, officials are poised to make this temporary car-free zone on Griffith Park Drive permanent. In addition, big changes may also be in store for another major park artery: Crystal Springs Drive.
The project will involve installing two T-Bar gates, asphalt resurfacing, road markings/additional signage and adding speed humps. A maximum of $540,000 is slated for the project.
The move to keep Griffith Park Drive closed to traffic is based on recent traffic studies from the transportation consulting firm Kimley-Horn. Some of the findings:
Before the closure, about 1,950 vehicles traveled along Griffith Park Drive on a typical weekday; about 2,000 on a typical weekend day. After the closure, the numbers plunged to about 80 authorized vehicles per weekday and 20 on weekend days.
Traffic has not increased significantly on Zoo Drive between Griffith Park Drive and Riverside; consultants suggest that drivers are possibly staying on the freeway rather than opting to use a cut-through in the park.
Another factor in this traffic reduction is more traffic enforcement and additional speed feedback signs on Crystal Springs Drive and Zoo Drives.
Elsewhere around the park, the consultants have recommended other ways to reduce traffic from cutting through the park and slowing drivers to 25 miles per hour.
Those recommendations include adding speed humps on Crystal Springs Drive, which parallels the 5 Freeway, and eventually reducing traffic lanes from 2 to 1 in each direction. That will create room for dedicated bike lanes and paths for pedestrians.
The EastsiderLA wants to know if this road closure in Griffith Park has changed your driving habits. Are you noticing any difference in commuting times?
