Lamps swayed and windows rattled after a 6.6 earthquake centered in the Mojave Desert was felt about 150 miles away across the Eastside neighborhoods of Los Angeles.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the Los Angeles area following the quake, which struck at about 10:30 am.
But the L.A. Fire Department entered "earthquake mode" as crews from 106 fire stations surveyed their districts.
Here is what people were saying on Twitter about their 4th of July quake experience:
Fourth of July earthquake in SoCal. House was rockin’ in #EagleRock. Did you feel it? Let the @USGS know! https://t.co/Lu8KdrVfo5— Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) July 4, 2019
My whole house was shaking lamps swinging from the ceilings I thought my Art was going to come off the walls - I’m in Echo Park. Jeez that felt scary— Lykke Wullf (@LykkeWullf) July 4, 2019
Boyle heights! That swaying felt like forever. Boyfriend was like, wtf I haven’t had an edible yet to feel like this 😂😂😂— Vicky☠ (@_SimplyyVee) July 4, 2019
East L.A is rocking #earthquake— East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) July 4, 2019
#earthquake #calif #highlandpark felt strong and rolled through like a ripple effect. Whew!— Lexy90042 (@Lexy90042) July 4, 2019
Felt it at 🏠 of 🥧 in #LosFeliz , the counter was moving like a 🐍. Staff hardly skipped a beat— sinbad✏️richardson (@sinbad_thats_me) July 4, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.