Lamps swayed and windows rattled after a 6.6 earthquake centered in the Mojave Desert was felt about 150 miles away across the Eastside neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the Los Angeles area following the quake, which struck at about 10:30 am.

But the L.A. Fire Department entered "earthquake mode" as crews from 106 fire stations surveyed their districts.

Here is what people were saying on Twitter about their 4th of July quake experience:

Fourth of July earthquake in SoCal. House was rockin’ in #EagleRock. Did you feel it? Let the @USGS know! https://t.co/Lu8KdrVfo5 — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) July 4, 2019

My whole house was shaking lamps swinging from the ceilings I thought my Art was going to come off the walls - I’m in Echo Park. Jeez that felt scary — Lykke Wullf (@LykkeWullf) July 4, 2019

Boyle heights! That swaying felt like forever. Boyfriend was like, wtf I haven’t had an edible yet to feel like this 😂😂😂 — Vicky☠ (@_SimplyyVee) July 4, 2019

East L.A is rocking #earthquake — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) July 4, 2019

Felt it at 🏠 of 🥧 in #LosFeliz , the counter was moving like a 🐍. Staff hardly skipped a beat — sinbad✏️richardson (@sinbad_thats_me) July 4, 2019