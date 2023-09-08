It's Friday!

A woman wears a white jacket with a bee mask 600

"I'm happy when I am around the bees," says Jennifer Power, Eagle Rock beekeeper who also helps homeowners who find bee hives in inopportune places.
A woman with long blond hair shows a wooden bee hive 600

Beekeeper Jennifer Power has coordinated with five local homeowners to place bee hives on their properties around Northeast Los Angeles.
A futuristic robot on a park sidewalk 600

The multipurpose Dax takes a roll around Echo Park Lake as part of the Bureau of Engineering’s Sidewalk Repair Program.
Lights shine through apartment windows on Echo Park Avenue buildings

