Howdy!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for Thursday's batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Silver Lake

A fire that threatened a 20-foot by 100-foot one- story commercial building on Sunset Boulevard was knocked down Wednesday night. The Eastsider

Sponsored by Listings Project

$10 off listings

Listings Project is a free weekly newsletter of carefully vetted apartments, rooms, studio spaces, and creative opportunities. You can subscribe for free or post your listing for a small fee. Eastsider readers get $10 off listings when they enter the code TheEastsider at checkout until September 30th, 2021.

THE LATEST

Is the fence around Echo Park Lake permanent?

Will Echo Park Lake always have a fence around it?

The chain-link fence, which has several gates that provide access, went up around the park near the end of March, shortly after police shut down a homeless encampment that had spread down the entire west bank of the lake.

No action seems to be in the works to remove it, and the local City Council Representative said he is still receiving community input on what to do.

But the Neighborhood Council is formally asking to have it taken down - and not replaced.

“The fence is a visual blight," said the council in a statement. "Worse, it sends the unmistakable message that Echo Park is not a welcoming neighborhood and that will never be one of our community’s values.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Mid-Century homes on the market

We know we have many fans of mid-century architecture among our readers. So this week's Now Asking features three of these homes in Echo Park, Glassell Park and Mount Washington.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by L34Group | KWLF

Hillside Retreat in Eagle Rock

Tucked away in a desirable Eagle Rock neighborhood, this hillside storybook cottage offers privacy and views for days.

The tiered, professionally landscaped front yard with generous 2-car garage leads to a tranquil retreat where you will enjoy decompressing or entertaining with family and friends. Golden light fills the living room with its coved ceiling, hardwood floors, and seamless transition to the dining area with original built-ins and wainscoting.

Open House:

Saturday, August 21st 2pm-5pm

Sunday, August 22nd 2pm-5pm

• Find out more about these homes

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Aug 19: Can California Help America Reduce Gun Violence?

Aug 20: Summer Biergarten

Aug 22: Summer Sidewalk Sale

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.