🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 10 - Apr. 16: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The forecast for this week includes mild temperatures, a lot of clouds, and little if any rain.
📃 On The Agenda
Saturday, April 15
Mount Washington: Marmion Way Clean-Up, 8 am to 11 am.
Atwater Village: Nature Walks at Sunnynook River Park, during LA River Clean-Up.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Apr 10
Highland Park: Spend Dia de los Niños (Day of the Children) and Dia de los Libros (Book Day) at the Arroyo Seco Library for a Picture Book Party honoring Family Food Traditions. There will be a family photo booth, a book giveaway, and a pretend feast.
Silver Lake: Fill your stomach with snacks, laughs, and natural wines at Fast Comedy.
Tuesday, Apr 11
Los Feliz: Visit Skylight Books for the release of Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything. In conversation with Edward Underhill, author Justine Pucella Winans will discuss her debut novel.
Wednesday, Apr 12
Los Feliz: In honor of the TCM Classic Film Festival, indulge in ham 'n eggs and attend a presentation by Noir Alley host Eddie Muller, president of the Film Noir Foundation
Thursday, Apr 13
Silver Lake: Dance all night to '90s R&B at Los Globos' Sweet One. Come with friends or come alone for a good time.
Silver Lake: Explore worldwide Passover food traditions at Breaking Bread at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center.
Friday, Apr 14
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of music and celebrate Bob Baker's Marionette Theater's ¡FIESTA! with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles! A love letter to Latin America, ¡FIESTA! is ongoing through June 25th.
Saturday, Apr 15
Highland Park: Shop for wares from local artists and crafters at the York Blvd Art Market at The Pop Hop.
Audubon Center @ Debs Park: Go on a Community Bird Walk and meet your local feathered friends.
Echo Park: Celebrate World Art Day and check out paintings by Katharine Gould at her Crossings Exhibit, the story of a refugee journey. The benefit will support IRIS, with funds supporting refugee resettlement and legal fees.
Echo Park: Find out how artists celebrate California's biodiversity at Little Wonders, a group art show.
Sunday, Apr 16
Echo Park: Buy ceramic mugs, vases, and more from community members at the first ever SoCal Ceramics Market.
Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at Friendship Buddies, an evening of stand-up comedy at Verdugo Bar.
Glendale: Honor Earth Month by shopping green at the Earth Day Party For The Planet happening. Listen to music and enjoy drinks while shopping for upcycled fabrics and clean beauty.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Glassell Park
Craftsman homes, cozy and and bright bungalows and a cool Midcentury Ranch.
📒 Notebook
Tree-fire investigation expands
Twenty-six tree fires have now been reported since March 1 in Mt. Washington, Glassell Park, and Silver Lake, according to the L.A. Fire Department, which is investigating some of the incidents as cases of possible arson. No significant property damage or injuries have occurred so far, according to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.
A fire in Westlake on Thursday for which a 38-year-old man was arrested was not related to these other strings of fires, Scott said.
Anyone with information, photos or videos regarding the fires is asked to contact the LAFD Arson Tip Line at (213) 893-9850 or LAFDarson@lacity.org.
193 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.