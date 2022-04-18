Week Ahead Logo website 900

Weather

Expect partly cloudy skies in the days ahead, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. There's a slight chance of rain by Friday.

Meetings

Wed, April 20

Cypress Park: Board of Public Works will vote to award a $4.75 million contract to build a 134-bed homeless shelter on Avenue 19 at the Riverside-Figueroa roundabout.

Deadlines

Mon, April 18

Thanks to a holiday in Washington, D.C., this year's deadline to file your taxes was extended to today.

Things To Do

Tuesday April 19

East Hollywood: Enjoy some cocktails and laughs at El Cid for some Live Stand-Up Comedy.

Los Feliz: Join authors Kate Gale, Kim Dower and Eloise Klein at Skylight Books. Books in conversation will include Another PhaseI Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom, and The Loneliest Girl: Poems (Mary Burritt Christiansen Poetry).

Wednesday April 20

Echo Park: Check out the spring tour for WILLIS with The Hails at the EchoPlex.

Thursday April 21

Atwater Village: Head to Oeno Vino’s and participate in a Trivial Comedy Show. Featuring comedians you’ve seen on TV and some NSFW jokes, try your hand at winning some prizes.

Echo Park: Stories Books & Cafe invites you to spend some time listening to poetry from Savannah Brown & Rhiannon McGavin.

Friday April 22

Silver Lake: The 2000s are back! Scour your wardrobe for slogan tees, low-rise jeans, and trucker hats to dress on theme for 2000s Night at Los Globos.

Montecito Heights: Grab your gardening gloves and volunteer at Debs Parks for some Habitat Restoration.

Saturday April 23

Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth Day at Center for the Arts to learn about protecting wildlife and make prints in an outdoor workshop! The event is family-friendly and free.

Highland Park: Create your own folded book art with artist Sandy Krause at The Pop Hop. 

Sunday, April 24

Eastside: Save an appetite for tastings and food demonstrations at Taste of the Eastside 

News That Hits Home

