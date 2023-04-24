🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Looks like the weather is going to stay warm for the rest of the week, with lows in the mid-to-high 50s, and highs in the 70s and 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, April 24
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Planning Committee addresses a request for a subdivision, and two requests for splitting lots.
Tuesday, April 25
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29. (Sponsored)
Monday, Apr 24
Echo Park: Spend your evening celebrating the release of Mary Bryce's poetry book quick quick slow at Stories Books & Café. Halleta Alemu and Sammy Loren will do readings.
Tuesday, Apr 25
Echoplex: If you're into funky beats, head to The Echo and dance to music from producer Harvey Sutherland who will be joined by Vicky Farewell.
Wednesday, Apr 26
Eagle Rock: Parents, bring your toddlers to the library for a morning of music at Again Again. This bilingual music program will feature movement, stage props, and audience interaction.
Thursday, Apr 27
Eagle Rock: Get your senses ready and join Oxy Arts for an Incense Presentation followed by a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Learn about the history of essence with olfactory artist Persephenie.
Highland Park: Meet L.A. members of L.A. Rebellion Rugby, a gay, all-inclusive team, at the Homo Happy Hour Rugby Night.
Friday, Apr 28
Lincoln Heights: Learn about ocean conservation during an immersive art and virtual reality experience at Aquaverse.
Silver Lake: Are you a fan of Jennifer Coolidge? Come dressed in character for A Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show at The Lyric Hyperion.
DTLA: Witness one of the most famous dance ensembles at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform two captivating pieces kicking off the Center's 20th season.
Saturday, Apr 29
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema is back! Bring a blanket and watch the 2023 Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once at The Autry.
Glassell Park: Brush up on your gaming skills and head to Denny's for board and card games. Come alone, or bring a friend for some afternoon fun.
Elysian Heights: Support student art galleries at the Art in Motion – Arts Festival. Catch student performances and take part in art workshops with family.
Sunday, Apr 30
Highland Park: Attend the final day of the Golden Years: Weighing Philippine Martial Law exhibit at Avenue 50 Studio. The photo exhibit, covering the years from 1972 – 1981, is curated by Victor Barnuevo Velasco.
Lincoln Heights: Skip brunch and check out Benny Boy Brewing’s first-ever Crawfish Boil! Feast on authentic Louisiana crawfish and shrimp while drinking beer or cider.
Chinatown: The ninth annual Bob Baker Day, celebrating the 60-year-old Eastside marionette theater. The event is free (though a donation is suggested), running from 10 am to 5 pm at L.A. State Historic Park.
