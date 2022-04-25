Weather

The week will start off hot, with a high near 90 expected on Monday before temps slip back into the mid to low 70s for the rest of the week.

On The Agenda

Tuesday, April 26

• Cypress Park & Glassell Park: A City Council committee will review an updated study of turning a former railroad yard into parkland by the L.A. River. The preferred plan for an approximately 40-acre chunk of the now vacant Taylor Yard includes creating an island in the L.A. River and building a pedestrian-bike bridge to Elysian Valley, recreational and cultural facilities, pathways and other amenities. The updated cost estimate now tops $1 billion.

• Lincoln Heights: A report on conditions at the North Central Animal Shelter will be presented to the Animal Services Commission.

• Echo Park: The Planning Department will hold a hearing over a request to serve alcoholic beverages at a new Mexican restaurant in a long-vacant building. We wrote about the Echo Park Avenue project earlier this month.

Thursday, April 28

Eagle Rock: Metro's board of directors will vote on creating bus-only lanes on Colorado Boulevard. That would require a road diet, leaving only one lane in each direction for cars, trucks and other vehicles. Many officials who had opposed or expressed reservations about the project, including Councilman Kevin de Leon, eventually switched gears to back the plan. The Boulevard Sentinel explores the controversial issue.

Garvanza: The Planning Commission will review an appeal filed by opponents of a 33-unit housing development on a parking lot in the Highland Park-Garvanza historic district. Here's our story on the issue.

Things To Do

Tuesday, April 26

Los Feliz: Listen to live performances at BlackRose LA's We Found New Music.

Wednesday, April 27

Lincoln Heights: Buy fresh produce at the Farmer's Market.

Thursday, April 28

Eagle Rock: Bring your binoculars and gather outside the Bruce Steele Garden in Occidental College to learn about agricultural programming and spot migratory birds.

Friday, April 29

El Sereno: The Soul of Spanish Guitar, Pable Sáinz Villegas, will be making his way to Cal State LA's Luckman Theatre. Head to the theatre to listen to a worldwide sensation.

Saturday, April 30

Glassell Park: Join the NELA community for some sustainable shopping at Purge-A-Palooza.

Sunday, May 1

Historic-Filipinotown: Head over to Pilipino Workers Center and engage in an open-mic for Sunday Jump's 10th season theme, "Intention."

Go here for details and more events