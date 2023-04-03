🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 3 - Apr. 9: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
We may be just about done with the rain for a while, with little precipitation, and steadily rising temperatures.
📃 On The Agenda
The City Council is on recess through April 7.
Thursday, April 6
Recreation & Parks Commission will take up several items, including a failed retaining wall on Larissa Drive, internment camp signage in Griffith Park, and allowing alcohol at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Park for special events.
Lincoln Heights: Recreation & Parks Facility Repair and Maintenance Committee Task Force meeting includes a review of the $66,000 public art installation of “The Gate of the Feathered Serpent” at the Lincoln Heights Recreation Center.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Apr 3
El Sereno: Children can get crafty at the El Sereno library and make candy jewelry. Perfect for Easter preparation or eating when finished.
Tuesday, Apr 4
Highland Park: Find love in LA at The Offbeat for a Speed Dating & Matchmaking Event. Fill out a survey and get paired with compatible matches.
Wednesday, Apr 5
Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth month at the Eagle Rock Library and make your own electric pollinator. Kids and teens will be the bee and help pollinate local plants.
Thursday, Apr 6
Elysian Valley: Celebrate Thanksgiving in April at The 1953 Thanksgiving Show, a musical comedy.
Silver Lake: Spend your Thursday evening laughing, drinking, and playing Drag Queen Bingo at the Junkyard Dog LA. Hosted by drag queen Tiffany Vogue, take free shots, and get a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Highland Park: View the Postcard Parade Art Show at The Pop-Hop. Displaying for 2 weeks, get a glimpse of original postcard artwork from Japanese artists.
Friday, Apr 7
Silver Lake: There's a Cumbiatón happening on Sunset at El Cid. Dance to some cumbia, reggaetón and Latin music.
Silver Lake: Laugh it up at Funeral Bouquet, featuring the dark comedy and singing of Fiona Landers.
Saturday, Apr 8
Debs Park: Head to Audubon Center and help restore and maintain sustainable habitats for local bird populations. Bring your gardening gloves and shoes.
Eagle Rock: Have a sweet time at the Brief History of Ice Cream, featuring an ice cream sampling by Valerie Campbell, author of "Valerie's Cream.
Highland Park: Listen to music of ancient Mexico with Martin Espino in the park next to the Arroyo Seco Library. He'll be playing percussion instruments and invite audiences to sing in native languages.
Lincoln Heights: Discover the latest work of Jennifer Berkowitz in the opening reception of Moving Pictures, an exhibition of watercolors on wooden panels.
Los Feliz: Attend the opening reception of Nine Horses, an exhibition of oil paintings by Mark Gleason.
Sunday, Apr 9
Echo Park: Enjoy a family-friendly day party at Thunderbolt LA. The 2nd Sundays Biscuits & Jams party will host guest DJ Easy Mo Bee and try different Aperol cocktail and biscuit sando specials.
Highland Park: Attend Resurrection Sunday Easter services at Calvary North East Los Angeles.
💡 Good to Know
What your Congress member can do for you
When a market in Cypress Park recently cut through some bureaucracy with the help of their local congressman, we were reminded how a U.S. House Representative can help an individual.
If you have problems with a federal issue -- including the post office, passports, immigration, federal loans, or the IRS -- here’s contact information for members of Congress representing the Eastside:
Adam B. Schiff | 30th Congressional District (click here for map)
- Constituent services
- Help with a federal agency
- Contact
- Local office phones: (818) 450-2900 and (323) 315-5555
Jimmy Gomez | 34th Congressional District (click here for map)
- Constituent services
- Help with a federal agency
- Contact
- Local office phone: (213) 481-1425
