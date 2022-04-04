Weather

Get ready for another big swing in the weather. After several cool and cloudy days, temperatures will rise above 90 degrees starting Wednesday.

Dodgers

Baseball returns to Dodger Stadium on Monday and Tuesday with the pre-season Freeway Series vs. the Angels. Permit parking and other restrictions will go into effect on numerous streets around the stadium.

The first regular game and home opener will be held on April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Meetings

• Tuesday: A new restaurant, Tacos Social, is seeking permission to serve a full line of alcoholic drinks in the former home of Lucky Bird (and before that, the Eagle Rock Public House) at Colorado Boulevard and Vincent Avenue.

• Thursday: The Rec & Parks commission will vote to spend up to $400,000 to install the Wings of Los Angeles sculpture near the Griffith Observatory.

Things to Do

• Monday: Take a blind taste test at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's April Outturn Preview. | Atwater Village @ Tam O'Shanter

• Tuesday: Sample the vegan tacos, quesadillas and more during a pop-up by the plant-based chef, Denise Vallejo. | Boyle Heights @ Milpa Grille

• Friday: Get digging, weeding and planting at a habitat restoration organized by the Audubon Center. @ Debs Park

• Saturday: Take a tour and meet the artists behind the new utility box art projects. | Hermon

• Sunday: Find out what artist Monica Wyatt's suspended sculptures made out of sewing machine bobbins and wire are all about. | Highland Park @ Mor York

Go here for details and more events

Good To Know

Water-saving rewards

As our drought enters its third year, the L.A. Department of Water and Power has increased rebates to residential customers who buy high-efficiency washers and water-efficient toilets.

The agency, which serves the City of L.A., raised the washer rebate by 25% to $500 and the toilet rebate by 65% to $250. According to the DWP, the more efficient appliances can reduce water use by more than 11,000 gallons per year.

There are also rebates and incentives for businesses and apartment, commercial and industrial building owners.