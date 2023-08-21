🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 21 - Aug 27: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The rain supposedly stops after today. Then it's cloudiness, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, August 22
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting - filling more vacant seats, and installing the new board of directors.
Eagle Rock: Neighborhood Council Planning and Land Use Committee considers a permit for alcohol and dancing at Mezzo Restaurant, 2516 W. Colorado Blvd.
Atwater Village: Neighborhood Council regular Board of Governors meeting.
Wed, August 23
Taylor Yard: Online feedback session for the Rio De Los Angeles State Park. For a sneak peek of the proposed final design, click here.
Silver Lake: City Council votes to approve the Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project, and certify the Final EIR.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, August 21
Highland Park: Children are invited to a STEM educational program about Ramps and Roller Coasters taking place at the Arroyo Seco Library. Participants will design their roller coaster and learn the science behind the process.
Tuesday, August 22
Los Feliz: Pick up some skills before Labor Day, and take a Summer Grilling Party Class at Lazy Acres Community Classroom. Learn how to grill fish and vegetables plus comprehend knife techniques for plating.
Wednesday, August 23
Los Feliz: Register for an early morning breakfast and meet neon artist Michael Flechtner. Learn about his artwork and how he designed the first US Stamp with neon.
Greek Theater: Catch country singer and former Hootie & the Blowfish member Darius Rucker perform with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
Thursday, August 24
Eagle Rock: Create Paper Wildflowers in a month-long workshop with Lindsey Serata. Learn paper flower techniques and create a botanical sculpture. (Aug. 24 - Sept. 21)
Friday, August 25
Chinatown: It's the Opening Night of the Good Game Art Show. Come and celebrate games from our youth and see original pieces from over 40+ AAPI artists.
Lincoln Heights: Dance your heart out at the free Friday Night Funk at Pieter Performance Space.
Los Feliz: Get spooky this summer at the Philosophical Research Society. Watch The Amityville Horror (1979) on 16MM followed by sets from RENDEZVOUS DJs.
Saturday, August 26
Boyle Heights: Get lit at The Vortex for Litty in the City LA. The Smoke Sesh Series is back featuring performers, food vendors, and some of the top Cannabis brands.
LA Historic Park: Meet travel photographer Bree, the creator of @eyeofshe. Enjoy snacks, coffee, and make new friends.
Griffith Park: Bring a picnic blanket and good company to watch Almost Famous (2000) at The Autry. Bonus points if you come dressed in '70s rock 'n' roll attire.
Los Feliz: Celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day with your neighbors and join in on an acoustic music jam session.
Sunday, August 27
Elysian Valley: Grab a beer and vibe to reggae music at Frogtown Brewery's event Island Vibes.
