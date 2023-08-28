🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 28 - Sep 3: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
True summer weather with highs in the 90s, dropping into the 80s later in the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, August 30
Highland Park: Neighborhood Council Public Safety Committee discusses an increase in car accidents.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrateing its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
Monday, August 28
Los Feliz: Fangirl Central is hosting Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen at American Cinematheque. Grab tickets and see Lindsay Lohan play an ambitious drama teen.
Silver Lake: POC photographers are invited to attend a Diversify Photo Meetup at Edendale Restaurant and Bar. Network and meet other photo enthusiasts while grabbing a drink.
Tuesday, August 29
Highland Park: Boogie-funk band Psychic Mirrors is performing at the Lodge Room. Featuring other performances from Benedek, and DJ Randy Ellis, come and enjoy an evening of music.
Wednesday, August 30
Debs Park: Go on a Sunset and Full Moon Rise Hike with Latino Outdoors at the Audubon Center. Wear comfortable shoes and learn about local plants, animals, and about the centers' history.
El Sereno: It's the closing reception for Ode to the Lake Sacalaia at Cal State LA's Ronald H. Silverman Fine Arts Gallery. Check out work by C. Fodoreanu and understand the folklore and mystery of the Transylvanian lake.
Thursday, August 31
East Hollywood: Reserve a seat to catch the art heist documentary, the Unwrap & Steal, at the Skiptown Theater.
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres is holding a workshop for Gardening in Small Spaces. Learn how to create a vertical garden and tips to successful planting.
Silver Lake: The "SUBURB TALKS" Podcast is hosting Toxic Thursdays at Los Globos. Party with members of the show and dance to top 40, pop, and hip hop.
Silver Lake: Are you a queer woman in the tech industry? Head to the Ruby Fruit for Out in Tech LA to network with other LGBTQ techies.
Friday, September 1
Atwater Village: Catch nationally touring comedians at LA's Comedy & Wine Night at Oeno Vino. Open up a bottle of award-winning wine and see Francesca Fiorentini, the host of Red White and Who?, and celebrity impersonator Lyall Behrens.
East Hollywood: In a limited two-weekend engagement, check out Scott Borden in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall. The benefit will aid the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Saturday, September 2
Elysian Valley: Join Mike Tamburo on a Sound Meditation Journey at The Gong Shop. Bring a yoga mat and listen to Tamburo orchestrate 40+ overtone instruments.
Griffith Park: Pokémon: The First Movie will be playing at The Autry's Street Food Cinema series. Watch Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum go against Mewtwo.
Silver Lake: Calling all Queer Toxicas! Enjoy a night of perreo and cumbias at the Virgil's Toxica Latin Party. Dance all night and see Latin burlesque and drag.
Sunday, September 3
Echo Park: Take a three-hour Figure Drawing session at Heavy Manners Library with artist Kris Chau. Bring your own art materials and try your hand at drawing a nude model.
