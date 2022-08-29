The Week Ahead
August 29 - Sept 4 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
August 29 - Sept 4 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
August will end with a heat wave that is forecast to send temperatures into the upper 90s by the middle of the week.
Tuesday, Aug 30
Echo Park: District Attorney George Gascon will deliver a virtual presentation to the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.
Wednesday, Aug 31
Glassell Park: The City Council will vote on a proposal to ban overnight RV and camper parking on a section of Verdugo Road between Plumas Street and Shasta Circle.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Boyle Heights: Blocks of Boyle Heights is holding a Community Clean Up near Cinco Puntos.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Aug 29
Echo Park: Check out the book launch of Elizabeth Crane's This Story Will Change, a memoir about the end of a marriage and overcoming it.
Tuesday, Aug 30
East Los Angeles: Create a crown or a funny hat while reading fairytales at a Fairy Tale Tea Party at the East LA Library. This program is designed for children 4 - 12.
Wednesday, Aug 31
Los Feliz: Wake up early and head to The LA Breakfast Club for a presentation from the Falkon Robotics - Team 589.
Thursday, Sept 1
Virtual: Join the Los Feliz Library in a film discussion for the movie Columbus. Stream the film beforehand with your library card through Kanopy.
Friday, Sept 2
Echo Park: If you're a fan of Robb Bank$, Seddy Hendrinx, and Big Bank Bandz, make your way to The Echo for a night of fun.
Saturday, Sept 3
The Autry: Are you a fan of Pulp Fiction? Catch the movie outdoors at Street Food Cinema. Listen to music from Jagged Baptist Club and enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks.
Sunday, Sept 4
Cypress Park: Just Kick It with community members at Rio de Los Angeles State Park for a kickball party. If playing isn't your game, find some comfort in music, apparel, food, art, and more.
More than 100 readers contribute monthly to support The Eastsider's mission to keep you informed and connected. But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to expand the coverage of our communities.
Sign up for a $10.99 Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get a free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.