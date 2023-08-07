🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 7 - Aug 13: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The heat goes down a little this week, and there's even a slight chance of precipitation.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, August 8
Lincoln Heights: The City Council reviews possibly transferring $500,000 away from the Wall Las Memorias nonprofit.
Eagle Rock: The Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society's general meeting includes a presentation on how to designate a historic building, and how the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station on Colorado Boulevard was declared a city historic landmark.
Wed, August 9
Silver Lake: Silver Lake Neighborhood Council committee looks at a three-story commercial project on Sunset Boulevard next to El Cid and a five-story mixed project at in the 2300 block of Hyperion Avenue.
Highland Park & El Sereno: Cultural Affairs Commission votes on spending $7,500 for the Northeast LA Community Exchange Fair at Sycamore Grove Park in Highland Park and $10,000 for the Takaape’ Waashut NELA Black Walnut Day in Ascott Hills Park in El Sereno.
Los Feliz: The City Council votes on making the Hollywood Sikh Temple on Vermont Avenue a historic monument.
Glassell Park: Public hearing for replacing a single-family home at 3328-3330 N. Andrita St. with four small-lot homes.
Sat, August 12
Council District 4 holds a Disaster Preparedness Workshop, 10 am - 1 pm, Besant Lodge, 2560 N Beachwood Dr.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, August 7
Los Feliz: Celebrate the 55th anniversary of the horror classic Rosemary's Baby at the American Cinematheque.
Tuesday, August 8
East Los Angeles: Catch a Rock n' Roll Circus at the library! Children are invited to see Christopher Yates perform his circus arts featuring magic and juggling.
East Los Angeles: Teenagers can take part in a KEVA Bridge Challenge at Anthony Quinn Library. Teens will work on a team and utilize engineering skills to create their own bridge design.
Wednesday, August 9
Silver Lake: Writers 'Round: Los Angeles, a Nashville-style songwriter showcase, invites musicians and music lovers to converge and share music.
Los Feliz: Standup fans have a new show to attend: Skin Contact at Covell.
Thursday, August 10
Silver Lake: Get productive at The Ruby Fruit and join other queers for a coworking date. Let's Werk is a weekly meet-up for queers to network, discuss projects, and/or silently do work.
Debs Park: Build a sustainable habitat for local birds and wildlife at the Audubon Center. Learn about local wildlife and native plants while volunteering for a Community Habitat Restoration.
Highland Park: Find out who will be crowned queen of the Homo Happy House Drag Showdown.
LA State Historic Park: Participate in a hands-on Fungi Workshop at the LA River Farmers Market. Learn how to cultivate fungi using cardboard and newspaper and take home your own oyster mushroom grow kit!
Friday, August 11
Lincoln Heights: Increase body awareness with coach Adrienne Glasser's workshop LA Soma Constellations & IFS: Moving Parts.
Eagle Rock: Get a 60-minute yoga workout at One Down Dog. Proceeds for this FLOW workshop will go to the American Cancer Society.
Saturday, August 12
Echo Park: Attend a free, afternoon performance of jazz duets for saxophone and keyboard featuring Doug Webb and Mitch Forman at Edendale Up Close.
Silver Lake: Looking to get exercise with a group and need some motivation? Head to Silver Lake Meadows for Summer Bootcamp. Get a full body workout with Adam Damper.
Highland Park: Celebrate Popeye's 90th film anniversary by attending Classic Cartoon Confections at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Head to the York Art Walk & Market for some local business shopping.
El Sereno: Missionaries of St. Vincent De Paul are having a food distribution at All Saints Catholic Church. Starting at 9am, come early to get a bag.
El Sereno: Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet is coming to The Luckman. Catch the world premiere of Études followed by an encore performance of Seeds of Rain.
Sunday, August 13
Silver Lake: Bring your friends or come along for New Moon Cacao & Kirtan. Welcome the New Moon with some yoga, music, and mantra.
