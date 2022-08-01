The Week Ahead
August 1 - 7 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
The forecast calls for a warm, kind of muggy week ahead, with temps peaking in mid to upper 80s.
East Hollywood: A proposal to replace the vacant Food 4 Less on Sunset Boulevard into a large residential and commercial project will be reviewed by the neighborhood council land use committee.
Echo Park: Plans to build more than 100 residences on the site of the former A Grocery Warehouse on Sunset Boulevard near Portia Street are coming up for a public hearing. Plans for the project, revealed in 2017, call for a five-story building with 136 residential units.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners will vote on a contract with golf instructor Morgan J. Haight to serve as head of instruction at the Tregnan Golf Academy.
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe for the launch of House of Hearts by Francesca Lia Block.
Virtual: Do your teens have an interest in tarot card reading? Learn an Introduction to Tarot with the Los Feliz Library on Zoom.
The Ford: Check out the next generation of classical and symphonic musicians perform. Part of NowRising, the Junction Trio include musicians who play violin, cello, and piano.
The Autry Museum: Get your dance shoes on and enjoy live Salsa music at Sizzling Summer Nights: Trombor.
Echo Park: Watch the documentary "The Internet's Own Boy" and catch a performance by Mas Guerrero from their forthcoming EP at Heavy Manners Library.
Echo Park: Rock band Camilo Séptimo will perform alongside American-Chilean singer, Francisca Valenzuela at the Echoplex. Bring your Latin-indie loving friends to watch the artists perform at their Galactica Tour.
Atwater Village: Catch the production of the Open Fist Theatre Company's A MidSummer Nights Dream at the Atwater Village Theatre.
