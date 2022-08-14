The Week Ahead
August 15-21 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
We are looking at another hot week ahead, with highs breaking the 90-degree mark most days.
Debs Park: Parks commissioners will vote on whether to spend up to $500,000 to renovate the Rose Hill Park playground.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners will decide whether to keep a section of Griffith Park Drive closed. The section was closed at the end of June. Also on the agenda is a recommendation to reduce the number of traffic lanes on Crystal Springs Drive.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Elysian Valley: Bring your friends to Zebulon for a musical evening with performances by Advertisement, Behavior, Love Fiend, and Kora Puckett.
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs? Head to The Elysian for a parody show of Grown Up Orphan Annie created by actor and writer Katherine Bourne Taylor.
City Terrace: Prepare your teens for adulthood at City Terrace Library’s Adult 101: Car Care & Maintenance, a lesson in the basics of car maintenance.
The Greek Theatre: Watch former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform songs from Raise the Roof, a recording that was completed weeks before the pandemic.
Montecito Heights: Get a head start on Spooky Season by catching WITCH!, an original immersive experience at Heritage Square Museum.
Eagle Rock: Head to the premiere of Tertium Organum: Traversing Space, a 2-part exhibition of mysticism and mathematics at Center for the Arts. Plus catch a performance by by Beck+Col.
Echo Park: Check out an launch party for The LARB Quarterly no. 34, "Do you love me?" with an essay reading by writer Cyrus Dunham and the issue's love letter by editor Cyrus Dunham.
