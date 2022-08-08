The Week Ahead
August 8 - 14 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
We are going to be heating up this coming week, with highs breaking the 90-degree mark most days. At least it will be less humid.
Boyle Heights: The East L.A. Planning Commission will review a proposal to build a new automatic car wash next to an existing gas station at Soto Street and Wabash Avenue.
City Council: The City Council will vote on Mayor Eric Garcetti's appointment of Lyric Kelkar to the East L.A. Planning Commission. Kelkar, who recently purchased a home in Highland Park, is policy director for Inclusive Action for the City, a community and economic development organization.
Los Feliz: The Planning Commission with hear an appeal against demolition of a single-family home to build a 27-unit, five-story residential building at Los Feliz Boulevard and Rodney Drive.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Aug 8
City Terrace: Bring your children for story time at the City Terrace library with Sunny Seki, author and illustrator of The Tale of the Lucky Cat.
Elysian Valley: Catch an improv show at The Elysian from Singles Motel and get some free beer.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast and listen to a presentation on The Artwork of S.C. Mero, a realist based in DTLA who creates guerrilla-art sculptures.
East LA: Register for Think It, Ink It: Comic Basics and learn how to create characters & comic book design from animator Carlos Nieto III.
Silver Lake: Head to Café Tropical for a night of laughs at Cult Comedy.
Silver Lake: It's an International Dance Party celebrating Jamaica's Independence Day at Los Globos. Listen to afrobeats, reggae, soca, latin, and more.
Highland Park: Support the arts at Avenue 50 during their Annual 8x8 Fundraiser.
El Sereno: Watch the world premiere of Seeds of Rain by Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet.
Silver Lake: Bring your family for some fun at the Silver Lake Jewish Festival. Listen to live bands, eat good food, make some crafts, and entertain kids with activities.
