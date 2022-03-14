Bridge Opening

The long-delayed Taylor Yard pedestrian and bike bridge is scheduled to finally open to the public today, Monday, March 14, at 11 a.m., after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 400-foot-long L.A. River bridge, notable for its orange-and-black color scheme, will connect Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

Taix Hearing

Echo Park: The Planning Department will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 15, to review a developer's plans to build a large, six-story, 166-unit apartment complex with ground-floor retail space on the site of Taix restaurant. The developer is seeking to construct a much taller and denser project than would usually be allowed on the Sunset Boulevard property. The landmark restaurant would operate in a small space in the new project.

L.A. Marathon

Thousands of runners will pour through local streets on Sunday, March 20 for the LA Marathon. The marathon will once again start at Dodger Stadium and cut through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz on the way to the finish line in Century City. Prepare for miles of street closures and detours. If it seems like we just had the LA Marathon a few months ago ... well, we did. But the marathon last November was way off schedule - delayed for eight months because of the pandemic. This year, the race will run in the early spring, when it's supposed to.