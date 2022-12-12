🔮 The Week Ahead
Dec. 12 - Dec. 18: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
A little more rain is predicted for today, with temperatures this week getting down to the high 30s and low 40s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Dec 13
Atwater Village: The City Council will address naming the Red Car Bridge over the L.A. River after outgoing Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.
East Hollywood: A public hearing will be held over a large mixed-use project at the former site of Food 4 Less at Sunset and Western
Wednesday, Dec 14
Echo Park: A public hearing will focus on plans for a new skilled nursing facility at the Barlow Respiratory Hospital campus by Elysian Park.
Thursday, Dec 15
Highland Park: The City Planning Commission addresses a proposal to build a seven-story mixed-use building at 3830 N. Pasadena Ave., with 100 dwelling units, and 14,734 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
Griffith Park: Virtual meeting on what to put in place of the Griffith Park Pony Rides.
Echo Park: The Board of Recreation and Parks approves the food and beverage concession for the Echo Park Boathouse Café.
Glassell Park: The Board of Recreation and Parks examines concepts for renovating the childcare building at 3650 Verdugo Rd.
Friday, Dec 16
Silver Lake: Last day to comment on the EIR Draft for the Silver Lake Reservoir Complex. (The deadline was extended from Dec. 2.)
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Dec 12
Lincoln Heights: Head to Benny Boy Brewing for Pacific Opera Project's La Boheme AKA La Brew-heme. The exclusive experience will include one drink ticket.
Eagle Rock: Teens and kids will be able to take Green Screen Holiday Photos with found images or hand-drawn ones at the Eagle Rock Library.
Tuesday, Dec 13
Silver Lake: Watch an olive press presentation, paint menorahs and decorate donuts at the Pre-Chanukah Kids celebration at the Silver Lake Library.
Wednesday, Dec 14
Highland Park: Ever heard of yacht rock? If you enjoy studio scene music from the late '70s and early '80s, then you'll probably like Harbor Party. Catch a performance at the Lodge Room.
Thursday, Dec 15
East Los Angeles: Celebrate the end of 2022 with Inclusive Action for the City and enjoy some food and music with the community.
Silver Lake: Learn to make taper candles with candle pro Tina Fine at Women's Circle Chanukah Candle Workshop. Includes wine and donuts!
Friday, Dec 16
Highland Park: Moms who need a place to vent, share and empathize with other moms can check out MOM WORLD: By Way of Spaces Therapy. The event is free by reservation is required.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa or order boozy beverages provided by the iconic Black Cat during a free screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the parking lot behind the new Shake Shack.
Saturday, Dec 17
Boyle Heights: If you're into art, check out the The Last Unicorn, a 40th Anniversary Group Exhibition at Corey Helford Gallery. The exhibit will run from December 17th - January 21, 2023.
Glassell Park: Come for hot cocoa, treats and holiday gifts at Krampus Village.
Highland Park: Celebrate Los Angeles Public Library's 150th birthday with a storytime followed by songs and crafts at Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Boyle Heights: Bring good company and an empty stomach to La Posada de La Que Buena. This cultural celebration will feature free toys for kids, live music, raffles, and ballet folklorico.
Sunday, Dec 18
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend Winter in the Park and celebrate the season with family-friendly events. Make your own Native Plant Wreath, Wildflower Seed Bomb, Botanical-Based Ink, and enjoy some snacks and live music. If you're an early bird, join in on Audubon's Christmas Bird Count.
Los Feliz: Listen to Christmas carols and hymns during A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, featuring the Schola Cantorum of St Mary of the Angels.
Los Feliz: Art, food, DJ, juice press and more at the Chanukah Street Fair.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.