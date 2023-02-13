🔮 The Week Ahead
Feb. 13 - Feb. 19: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 8:23 am
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 9,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Feb. 13 - Feb. 19: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Temperatures continue to range between cold mornings and moderate afternoons, with the possibility of light precipitation later in the week.
The City Council votes to identify priority projects for bus, bike, and pedestrian projects in Council District 13.
Eagle Rock: The Cultural Heritage Commission votes whether to make the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station on Colorado Boulevard a Historic-Cultural Monument.
Griffith Park: A task force of parks commissioners addresses the drop in attendance for concessions near the former pony rides. Also, a permit is being prepared to allow the train ride to use part of the pony ride premises.
Montecito Heights: The Board of Recreation and Parks votes to rescind an agreement to purchase the Flat Top property from Northeast Trees.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
Tracy Do presents a freshly remodeled cottage in Glassell Park and a spacious Glendale condominium.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Pasadena: Listen to animator Bob Kurtz in Conversation at ArtCenter College of Design. Founder of Kurtz & Friends studio, he will talk about animated art on film and his work in several notable franchises.
Highland Park: The Offbeat is holding a Speed Dating event for Music Lovers. Get matched with singles and sing some karaoke.
East LA: Build a hotel for bees. The East Los Angeles Library will show children how to build a place for mason bees to stay when they visit a garden. Attendance is limited and requires registration.
Highland Park: Catch DeVotchKa at The Lodge Room featuring singer Brian Lopez. You may have heard their music in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine.
Glassell Park: Spend an evening of laughs at Kusina Filipina for some free stand-up comedy.
Los Feliz: Find out more about legendary local eateries during a presentation by the author of LA’s Landmark Restaurants.
East LA: Register your teens to learn the basics of analog synthesis with MākMō's synth kits at East LA Library.
Glendale: Enjoy a couple date night at Mayor’s Bicentennial Park. The Pop-Up Park Picnic will feature self-guided digital activities for you and a partner.
El Sereno: A Food Distribution is happening at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. Arrive early and bring some bags.
Echo Park: Check out live indie music from June West, Rusty Santos, and Castle Pasture at Heavy Manners Library.
East LA: Do some shopping at The Queer Mercado. See some drag, enjoy live performances, and have a good time.
Highland Park: Attend an Inaugural Ball Dinner Dance at LA’s oldest Italian social society, Garibaldina. Dress in formal black tie attire and dance to old school love songs.
El Sereno: See one of the top ten African-American dance companies perform stepping. Step Afrika! blends dance styles from traditional African dances and combines storytelling and humor.
Highland Park: Play scrabble at the Arroyo Seco Library. Learn the game or test your skills with friends and strangers.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.