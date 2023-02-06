🔮 The Week Ahead
Feb. 6 - Feb. 12: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
The weather gets milder this week, with lows generally in the high 40s, and highs reaching 80 degrees.
East Hollywood: The Neighborhood Council's Planning and Land Use Committee will discuss plans for a seven-story, 65-unit building proposed for 1136 N Vermont Ave.
Boyle Heights: Board of Supervisors will vote on allocating $2.8 million to replace hot water pipes at L.A. County/USC Medical Center and $1.3 million for uninterrupted power supply equipment.
Eagle Rock: Public hearing over a beer-and-wine permit for the upcoming Vidiots theater.
Lincoln Heights: City Council addresses a request for a preferential, residential parking district near the Forever 21 property.
Silver Lake: Neighborhood council's urban design committee discusses a proposed six-story, 121-unit building on Sunset Boulevard and a a project at 2800 N. Glendale Blvd.
Highland Park: City Planning Commission addresses a plan for a mixed-use building with 100 residential units at Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Echo Park: Take part in a 3-hour life drawing session at Heavy Manners Library. Don't forget to bring your own materials.
Elysian Valley: There's a free GROOP show at Zebulon featuring Robert Earl Thomas and Swimming Bell.
Los Feliz: Enjoy a catered breakfast and learn about the L.A. Opera with volunteer Steve Kohn, who will talk about The Marriage of Figaro.
Glendale: If you're single and want to form a real connection, head to The CanTiki for a Speed Dating & Matchmaking Event. Secure a spot and fill out the questionnaire, where you will be matched with the most compatible people.
Glassell Park: Celebrate the release of Count Crowley Vol. 2 from David Dastmalchian at Revenge Of. Get a signed copy of the comic and meet Dastmalchian.
East LA: Dance Around the World with Teresa Smith at the East Los Angeles Library. Children will learn about a variety of dances, such as ballet and the Charleston.
Highland Park: Learn the art of modern embroidery at Not Your Abuela's Embroidery Workshop. You'll walk away with two hoops of either Bad Bunny or Sacred Hearts plus a chance to win embroidery related prizes in a raffle.
Lincoln Heights: If you've got extra cat or dog food available, drop it off at North Central Animal Shelter. The Pet Food Pantry is hosting a donation event for the shelter.
Glassell Park: The Triumph Foundation is hosting a 1-hour clinic of sitting volleyball as part of their adaptive sports program at Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Los Feliz: Learn about 2023 in a tarot workshop with Yolanda M. Robinson, Ph.D. Find out about the wisdom in the number 7 and see what the cards have in store for you.
Eagle Rock: Trevor Anderies Quartet will be playing live contemporary jazz music at The Harmony Room. Bring a friend, a light snack, and have a fun time.
Highland Park: Catch The Circus at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater. See animal puppets trapeze and perform some aerial stunts.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
