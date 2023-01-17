🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 16 - Jan. 22: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Mostly sunny, with - would you believe it? - a little more rain possible later in the week.
Eagle Rock - A public hearing for a permit to sell beer and wine at 4511 N. Eagle Rock Blvd. This is the proposed site for daily tastings at the Honest Bottle Shop.
Echo Park - Community Resource + Charter School Fair at the Cisneros Campus of the Camino Nuevo Charter Academy, 1018 Mohawk St.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Eagle Rock: Attend an interactive drum workshop with percussionist Marcus Miller at Eagle Rock Library and learn about the importance of the instrument.
Los Feliz: Reminisce about iconic sitcom The Jeffersons on the anniversary of its premiere 48 years ago with author Elva Diane Green at The Los Angeles Breakfast Club. Enjoy a catered breakfast and learn about Green's writing journey.
Los Feliz: Visit Skylight Books for a presentation of "The House in the Pines" with author Ana Reyes interviewed by screenwriter Adam D'Alba. The mystery novel was published this year.
Silver Lake: Check out the January Edition of Silver Lake Shorts. RSVP to see the latest work of local filmmakers.
East LA: Sing Out Loud with LA Opera at the East Los Angeles Library. Learn about music history, opera, and musical theater with LA Opera Connects artists.
Eagle Rock: Check out the NELA Music Series at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock and listen to Eagle Rock Isolation Band, Joal Ryan, Burning Manilow, and more.
Highland Park: Create your own collage at The Pop Hop with the help of artist Jayes Caitlin. Caitlin's Works on Paper exhibition will be on display until the 28th.
El Sereno: Spend an evening at The Luckman and watch performances by award-winning artists Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz.
Griffith Park: A family-fun event is waiting for members at The Autry. Catch the 2002 flick Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and enjoy games on the plaza and food prior to the screening. Membership levels start at just $85.
Lincoln Heights: Bring your friends to Sunday Sounds and listen to underground music from artists at That Good Sh*t and Green Tea Studios.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
