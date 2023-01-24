🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 23 - Jan. 29: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jan. 23 - Jan. 29: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Looks like the rain is gone for awhile - just clear and cold, with lows in 40s.
Boyle Heights: The County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to ask for proposals for the redevelopment of the historic General Hospital building and surrounding land.
Lincoln Heights: A public hearing for constructing a seven-story, 184-unit apartment building at 3601-3615 Mission Rd./2010-2036 Lincoln Park Ave.
Silver Lake: A public hearing for constructing a new two-story, 1,678-square-foot single-family home at 1926 North Lucile Ave.
East L.A.: The County Board of Supervisors will vote on improving lighting at parks and public pools, including spending $500,000 each on City Terrace Park and Ruben F. Salazar Park, and $200,000 for Eugene A. Obregon Park.
Eagle Rock - Approval of a street banner program.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to the Historic Rowan Lofts in DTLA
Beautifully restored and modernized, the Rowan Lofts are your opportunity to be part of a downtown scene that is on the rise.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Highland Park: Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Bring your young ones to listen to stories and create rabbit-themed crafts.
Highland Park: The final day of Deborah Krall's Resist/Persist exhibit. Catch a glimpse of Krall's collages of bright colors and patterns echoing political activism.
City Terrace: Register for a shadow puppet presentation of Japanese folktales at City Terrace Library with author and illustrator Sunny Seki. Children will also be able to make their own shadow puppets.
Highland Park: Catch a lush and dreamy performance from Jessie Baylin at The Lodge Room featuring The Watson Twins.
Los Feliz: Attend a life drawing and painting workshop with uninstructed drawing during twenty-five minute poses.
Elysian Valley: There's an '80s Dance Party going on at Zebulon. Kulture Klub will be hosted by DJ's Kerosene & Safari. Come dressed in neon colors, legwarmers, biker jackets, or other '80s-themed clothes.
Debs Park: Get up early to plant 500 native tree saplings in the park. Work with local partners and community members for the Anahuacalmecac Community Tree Reforestation.
Downtown LA: Take a walking tour of the Ghostly and Ghastly Pueblo de Los Angeles. Learn about haunted history and visit several sites such as The Avila Adobe, Union Station, The Pico House, and more.
Elysian Park: Bring your friends or come alone for Sunday Morning Vinyasa. Attend in-person or virtually, and practice yoga.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.