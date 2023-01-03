🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 3 - Jan 8: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
This week's forecast calls for more rain, especially Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures peaking around 60 degrees.
The City Council is in recess, and most other government meetings are postponed.
Debs Park: Parks commissioners will vote on a three year agreement to allow Semillas Sociedad Civil to plant and maintain 500 native trees in Debs Park.
Boyle Heights & Lincoln Heights: Parks commissioners will also vote on installing plaques to recognize the organizations that paid for improvements and planting of trees at the Glassell Park Recreation Center and Hollenbeck Park.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Eagle Rock: Get some body art at Eagle Rock Library from artist Katy DeBra, who will be doing Henna for Teens. DeBra will talk about the history of henna and explain how to mix and use paste in the art form.
Echo Park: Hear A Reading in Los Angeles at Stories Books & Café presented by Dream Baby Press. Stories from Brontez Purnell, Kate Durbin, Parker Love Bowling, Michelle Webber, and more.
Los Feliz: Start the day with The Breakfast Club and enjoy a presentation by Jim Heimann, author of California Crazy. a book on American pop architecture.
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of stand-up at Comedy at the Manor.
Elysian Valley: Head to Zebulon for some coffee and music from The C.I.A, Audi Mañana and Pink Trash Can.
Echo Park: Listen to live folk music at Heavy Manners Library, with performances from Lily Desmond, Lee Jenkins and Meg Robinson.
Cypress Park: Check out the multi-media play VINCENT by Leonard Nimoy about the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh at Margaret Garcia Art Studio. (Jan. 6 - 14)
Montecito Heights: Take an interior tour of the Victorian homes at Heritage Square Museum.
Boyle Heights: Have some Friendly Violent Fun at House of Abu for a DIY hardcore punk festival. Vendors include Terror Vision Apparel, Lala's Kitchen, and Scarlett Rose Apothecary.
Montecito Hills: Relax and stretch at an Outdoor Kundalini Yoga and a Sound Bath in Debs Park.
Little Tokyo: Celebrate Oshogatsu, the Japanese New Year, at the Japanese American National Museum. This family-friendly event will have live music and cultural activities to ring in 2023, the year of the Rabbit.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
