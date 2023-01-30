🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
For much of the week, your coat will be too light in the morning and too heavy in the afternoon, with temperatures tending to range from the 40s to the high 60s.
Boyle Heights: Public hearing on the continued operation of a solid waste transfer facility at 840 S. Mission Rd.
Los Feliz: The City Council votes on continuing the assessment to finance the Los Feliz Improvement District.
El Sereno: A discussion about installing a "Grifols Recognition Plaque" at El Sereno Arroyo Playground.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners review an agreement with the owners of the Trails Cafe to renovate and operate a second cafe in the now vacant Park Center site.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to TIC Living in Silver Lake
Sharing one generous lot, all three dwellings are fully detached and provide private outdoor space for each owner to enjoy.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Eagle Rock: Not afraid of rejection and stage fright? Bring your go-to song choice for Buzz Kill Karaoke at The Fable. You will be judged by a panel of three celebrity D-listers.
Lincoln Heights: Feeling hungry after work? Head to Benny Boy Brewing for some Tortas & Beer. Reserve a spot here.
El Sereno: Who Framed The Big Bad Wolf? Find out at El Sereno Library with Inspector Snoop to solve the puppet show mystery.
Highland Park: It's Library Game Day at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Play a giant-sized version of Connect Four with family and friends.
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Library is hosting a storytime with Oliver Chin, author of Tales from the Chinese Zodiac. Chin will be reading his book, The Year of the Rabbit and introduce young listeners to Chinese New Year.
Eagle Rock: Take an in-person cooking class for a Hand-made Dumpling Party at Penny Oven. Learn how to make dumplings and BYOB for a fun night.
Echo Park: Take part in an interactive drum circle with Roberto "Kongakid" Gutierrez and learn about West African and Cuban drums.
Glassell Park: Catch a rare live performance from KillDry in celebration of their vinyl release of Pool of the Black Star. The dark ambient electric guitar duo will be joined by Maddi Baddi at Genesis Studios.
Lincoln Heights: Looking to sign your teens up for charter school next year? There's a free community winter open house for Smidt Tech. Raffles, activities, and resources will be available.
Highland Park: The Pop-Hop will have a book performance on Mr. Taffle's Pants of Insanity to celebrate Daniel Eric Finkel's psychedelic comedy/sci-fi debut novel. Come with listening ears and questions.
Highland Park: The Good Gays' Art Market is back! Shop from new vendors, eat some good food, get tatted, take photos in a photobooth and listen to music by DJ Sarita Linda.
El Sereno: Jazz at Lincoln Center will be performing at The Luckman presenting Songs We Love. The group will go through four decades of music with songs from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and more.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.