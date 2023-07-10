🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 10 - July 16: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
Sunny most of this week, with high temperatures pushing well into the 80s, and perhaps beyond.
Eagle Rock - Neighborhood Council regular monthly meeting.
Cypress Park - Neighborhood Council regular monthly meeting.
Silver Lake - Public hearing with the Department of City Planning, on letting Barbrix Wine Shop and Restaurant at 2442 N. Hyperion Ave. sell a full line of alcohol as well as beer and wine.
Greek Theatre: Catch folk rock legend Neil Young perform at The Greek with Chris Pierce.
Silver Lake: Spend your evening at The Lyric Hyperion for Duo It Again, an improv show featuring 20+ duos improvising the same scene repeatedly.
Eagle Rock: Children are welcome to Explore Circuits at the library. Kids will use scrap art materials to make an art bot and learn about technology.
Echo Park: Thor's Reptile Family is coming to Edendale Branch Library. This event is a hands-on educational show where attendees will get a chance to touch anthropods, amphibians, and reptiles.
Eagle Rock: It's Collaging Night at Oxy Arts. Get creative and take a free workshop inspired by the Oxy Arts gallery current exhibition: for the sake of dancing in the street.
Highland Park: Listen as DJ Paul V spins retro hits and mash ups during the Homo Happy Hour.
Echo Park: Check out the first interdisciplinary show, Lost and Found: Flask/Comb/Pillow, featuring readings, art and vinly DJ sets at Stories Books & Café.
Echo Park: Celebrate Asian food and culture at the 42nd Los Angeles Lotus Festival, which this year showcases Indonesia. The event will feature rice paper lanterns floating upon the lake in an adaptation of Indonesia's Buddhist Festival. (July 15-16)
Elysian Valley: Join CaleDNA at Rattlesnake Park for Soil Sample Collecting and a Nature Walk along the LA River. This community science event will document species data, use the iNaturalist app to tag photos of wildlife and take eDNA samples of soil.
Highland Park: Learn about Bokashi, a simple fermented composting process ideal for those who live in small homes.
Highland Park: There's a book launch event happening at The Pop-Hop with dietitian/nutritionist, Christy Harrison, author of the "The Wellness Trap," a book about the harms of wellness culture.
