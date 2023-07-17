🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 17 - July 23: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The heat continues, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, though low temperatures will stay in the 60s.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, July 17
East Hollywood: Neighborhood Council meeting.
Tue, July 18
Los Feliz: Information meeting on Zoom for having Los Feliz Square listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Thu, July 20
Glassell Park: LAPD will be etching vehicle identification numbers onto catalytic converters -- 9 am to 3 pm, L.A. River Center & Gardens, 570 W. Ave. 26. Bring registration to verify VIN.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, July 17
Echo Park: Celebrate the new moon at Rouse Yoga and relax with a New Moon Renewal & Sound Bath. Practitioners will help guide you through instrumental sound healing.
Tuesday, July 18
Echo Park: Cool Girl Cinema Club is back at Whammy, showing the coming-of-age film Real Women Have Curves. Socialize, eat, drink, and share a movie experience.
Highland Park: Compete against other music buffs at Summer Music Trivia at The Offbeat.
Wednesday, July 19
Boyle Heights: Complete your own painting in pointillism at Anthony Quinn Library. Learn about the style in this Painting for Adults workshop. Supplies will be provided.
East L.A.: Experiment with pointillism at the Anthony Quinn Library. Adults of all skill levels are invited to learn about and try pointillism, a painting technique that involves using small dots to create an image. Participants will use the technique to create an art piece. Supplies will be provided.
Thursday, July 20
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Get your hands dirty for Community Habitat Restoration and learn about local wildlife and California native plants.
East L.A.: Move to the beat of cumbia, salsa and more during a free, outdoor concert by The Susie Hansen Latin Band at Saybrook Park.
East Hollywood: Spend a soulful evening at Bolita for Funk the Violence, a fundraiser supporting the fight against violence toward women.
Los Feliz: Head to American Cinematheque for a screening of "Women in Love," the 1970 film that earned Glenda Jackson her first Academy Award.
Friday, July 21
Eagle Rock: Watch "La Bamba," the 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips.
Silver Lake: Encyclopedia Commedia, the acclaimed New York hit, makes its way to LA exploring Volume A: From Aardvark to Azimuth. This comedy trivia show covers a single volume of an encyclopedia and will offer the chance to win prizes.
Saturday, July 22
Echo Park: Enjoy a night of music at Bunny Presents. Bring friends and see performances from Earth to Jordi, Tyler Holmes, and Leng Bien.
Echo Park: RSVP for hands-on At-Home Film Projection Workshop presented by El Cine. Learn about small gauge film editing and projection and the importance of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm filmmaking.
Silver Lake: Head to Kombu Sushi for Sunset Junction Makers Market. RSVP for a spot to meet local makers and shop for art, books, ceramics, crystals, plants, tattoos, treats, and more!
Sunday, July 23
LA State Historic Park: Check out FOLAR's 2nd annual River Fest. Celebrate the LA river and catch films, performances, and educational pieces about nature, health, climate change, and art. There will also be food trucks, raffles, and over 20 booths.
