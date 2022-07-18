Week Ahead Logo website 900

July 18 - 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

The Week Ahead

Weather

Another warm week (it's summer, after all), but expect things to cool down a bit by the end of the week, with highs topping out around 80.

On The Agenda

Monday, July 18

East Hollywood: The neighborhood council will consider making an $1,800 grant to Ukrainian Art Center to establish an exhibit and art auction to support the Ukrainian artists affected by the Russian invasion.

Thursday, July 21

Garvanza: Recreation and parks commissioners will vote on spending up to $600,000 on replacing the exiting playground and making other improvements at Garvanza Park.

Things to Do

Monday, July 18

Virtual: Start the week with a Calico Winds concert hosted by the Edendale Library on Zoom. The quintet will perform music on a flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn. 

Tuesday, July 19

Silver Lake: Tag along with friends for some drinks and music from LA-based songwriter PJ Western with special guests at The Silver Lake Lounge.

Wednesday, July 20

Echo Park Area: If you're interested in becoming a firefighter, take a FREE Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) practice sessions at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center near Dodger Stadium.

Thursday, July 21

Elysian Valley: Love comedy and exotic animals? Catch Petting Zoo at The Elysian and see comics perform with snakes, birds, bugs, and more.

Highland Park: Get crafty at the Arroyo Seco Library for a Mosaic Mural. Fill a sheet with a drawing for a large community art piece.

Friday, July 22

Audubon Center at Debs Park: Go on a native plant walk and watch an outdoor screening of "Moana" at Family Movie Night.

Saturday, July 23

Eagle Rock: Bring your kids for Summertime Music Fun featuring the Beatbuds at Eagle Rock Plaza. Other events will include the Musical Bob Show on how to make music, face painting, and a raffle.

Montecito Heights: Make your way to the Heritage Square Museum for a Movie Night. The outdoor screening will be the Los Angeles classic "Double Indemnity," so bring your blankets and chairs and make yourself comfy.

Sunday, July 24

Echo Park: Take a music video workshop with Mexican-American filmmaker and artist Ambar Navarro followed by a screening of her work at Heavy Manners Library.

News That Hits Home

