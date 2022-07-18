July 18 - 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
The Week Ahead
July 18- 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
Another warm week (it's summer, after all), but expect things to cool down a bit by the end of the week, with highs topping out around 80.
On The Agenda
Monday, July 18
East Hollywood: The neighborhood council will consider making an $1,800 grant to Ukrainian Art Center to establish an exhibit and art auction to support the Ukrainian artists affected by the Russian invasion.
Thursday, July 21
Garvanza: Recreation and parks commissioners will vote on spending up to $600,000 on replacing the exiting playground and making other improvements at Garvanza Park.
Things to Do
Monday, July 18
Virtual: Start the week with a Calico Winds concert hosted by the Edendale Library on Zoom. The quintet will perform music on a flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn.
Tuesday, July 19
Silver Lake: Tag along with friends for some drinks and music from LA-based songwriter PJ Western with special guests at The Silver Lake Lounge.
Wednesday, July 20
Echo Park Area: If you're interested in becoming a firefighter, take a FREE Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) practice sessions at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center near Dodger Stadium.
Thursday, July 21
Elysian Valley: Love comedy and exotic animals? Catch Petting Zoo at The Elysian and see comics perform with snakes, birds, bugs, and more.
Highland Park: Get crafty at the Arroyo Seco Library for a Mosaic Mural. Fill a sheet with a drawing for a large community art piece.
Friday, July 22
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Go on a native plant walk and watch an outdoor screening of "Moana" at Family Movie Night.
Saturday, July 23
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids for Summertime Music Fun featuring the Beatbuds at Eagle Rock Plaza. Other events will include the Musical Bob Show on how to make music, face painting, and a raffle.
Montecito Heights: Make your way to the Heritage Square Museum for a Movie Night. The outdoor screening will be the Los Angeles classic "Double Indemnity," so bring your blankets and chairs and make yourself comfy.
Sunday, July 24
Echo Park: Take a music video workshop with Mexican-American filmmaker and artist Ambar Navarro followed by a screening of her work at Heavy Manners Library.
Here's how to get your fix of neighborhood news and coffee
More than 100 readers contribute monthly to support The Eastsider's mission to keep you informed and connected. But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to expand the coverage of our communities.
Sign up for a $10.99 Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get a free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.
