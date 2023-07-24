🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 24 - July 30: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with periodic cloudiness.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, July 24
Highland Park: Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council, representing Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, and Mount Washington, regular board meeting.
Tue, July 25
Echo Park: Neighborhood Council meeting. The remaining members will attempt to fill three seats in order to attain a quorum.
Echo Park: Angelino Heights Historic Preservation Overlay Zone board meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres Natural Market is coming to Los Feliz! We can’t wait to open our doors and continue to build a community that thrives on shared experiences, delicious flavors, and well-being. Community Celebration: Saturday, July 29 | Go here for details
Monday, July 24
Echo Park: Enjoy an evening of music at Stories Books & Café and catch Peter Adams perform modular synthesizers for Spotlight Floodlight.
El Sereno: See full-size Robots & Animatronics at the library. Learn about the materials used to make robots and different types of processes.
Tuesday, July 25
Eagle Rock: Oxy Arts is holding a Movement and Somatics for Body Liberation workshop. Get ready to move and take part in a free dance and a Somatic Healing session.
Wednesday, July 26
Los Feliz: Cheer on the Women's World Cup at the Virgil for a Sapphic Watch Party. Arrive early for a dance party and watch the US Women's National Team go against the Netherlands.
Silver Lake: View Mashonda Tifrere's 3rd annual summer exhibition, Art Genesis:100 Days of Summer. The exhibit will last until August 5th and will showcase work from 8 standout artists.
Thursday, July 27
Highland Park: Walk Highland Park and celebrate this year's summer reading theme "My LA" as part of this library program.
Friday, July 28
Silver Lake: C'mon Barbie, let's go party! It's Barbie Night at Los Globos. Dress in pink for the theme and get free admission before 11pm. Attendees will also get free lashes and a chance to win a $300 gift card.
Saturday, July 29
Echo Park: There's a Queer Writing Meetup happening at the park. Come with ideas in mind or a desire to write. Snacks and water will be provided.
Los Feliz: Check out A Comedy Show LA in a secret location. The show will take place in a backyard garden featuring comics from The Tonight Show, SNL, and more.
Elysian Valley: Lend a hand in the Bowtie Wetland Demonstration Project and join in on the 3rd workshop of the 4 part series, Sowing Seeds & Growing Plants. Learn about plant propagation and get hands experience and help create a micro-nursery.
Sunday, July 30
Silver Lake: Celebrate a Big Gay Sunday and enjoy a day filled with live drag, live music, tarot readings, massage treatments, and a soundbath.
