🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 3 - July 9: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
After some clouds on Monday, sunny skies continue throughout the week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, July 5
Eagle Rock - The City Council considerx a permit to sell alcoholic beverages at The Honest Bottle Company, 4511 - 4513 North Eagle Rock Blvd.
Thur, July 6
Department of Recreation and Parks commissioners meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
4th of July Fireworks
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys at the Hollywood Bowl: Enjoy three nights - July 2-4 - of classic surf sounds and fireworks.
Dodgers Firework Show: Enjoy a fireworks show at Dodgers Stadium after the Boys in Blue take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4. The game starts at 6:10 p.m., so fireworks should follow around 9ish.
Grand Park 4th of July Block Party: This year, Grand Park promises an incredible drone show instead of fireworks. The 12-minute, pet-friendly show will take place above the Music Center and be orchestrated to a specially curated playlist of Hip-Hop.
Soccer showdown at the Rose Bowl: Typically, the Rose Bowl hosts Americafest, but because of a scheduling change, we get a soccer showdown between LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy. Followed, naturally, by fireworks. 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Boyle Heights: Join playwright Anthony Aguilar at the Benjamin Franklin Branch Library to learn how to write your own story. Aguilar will guide you to write a tale in this Once Upon A Time In Boyle Heights writing workshop.
Tuesday, July 4
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Silver Lake: If you don't have plans for the 4th yet, head to Barrio Saints Annual Block Party. There will be live music, food, drinks, jumpers, a dunk tank, and an ice cream truck!
Los Feliz: Up for an indoor celebration? Catch a movie at the American Cinematheque during the 4th of July. Brian de Palma's Blowout will be screened at 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Los Feliz: Any Fleischertoons admirers? Eat breakfast and view the Fabulous Fleischer Cartoons Restored. Browse 700+ pieces of Fleischer's work, such as the titular character Betty Boop, Popeye the Sailor, and more!
Thursday, July 6
Echo Park: Get groovy at The Short Stop with Funky Records. Dance to disco, boogie, and house music.
Silver Lake: Take dance classes at Studio A Dance with Sunny Stoltz. Start the first hour with stretching and conditioning followed by contemporary dance lessons.
Eagle Rock: See Snow White and the 007 Dwarfs at the Remsen Bird Hillside Theater. This inventive play will be performed without props or special costumes. Celebrating over 25 years, the Occidental Children's Theater is celebrating with a seven-week outdoor run.
Friday, July 7
Cypress Park: Take the kids to the First Friday Community Campfire at Rio de Los Angles State Park, featuring a community bird walk, music and sing-a-longs and s’mores!
Echo Park: Bring a friend or come alone for a live show at Drake Hall. Catch the dark and comedic play about two seemingly identical couples, The Realistic Joneses, this weekend.
Saturday, July 8
East L.A.: Help revitalize garden beds, build a compost system and construct a lattice fence at the Upgrade the Garden Day at the Eastmont Community Center.
Historic Filipinotown: The East West Players will perform Sama Sama: Solidarity in the Fields at the Echo Park Library. This show is about the friendship of labor activists Larry Itliong and Cesar Chavez, seen through modern teenage eyes. Also, it's free!
Los Feliz: View the artworks created by more than 100 artists at the Everything But the Kitchen Sink Group Show at Luz de Jesus gallery.
Montecito Heights: Have a picnic at Heritage Square Museum and watch the 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard, at dusk. There will be popcorn and concessions for sale.
Sunday, July 9
Greek Theatre: Rock out to Le Tigre with Claud at the Greek. Catch the riot grrrl and punk group formed in 1998 by Bikini Kill frontwoman, Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and Sadie Benning.
Highland Park: Meet the Woodwinds at Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library. Enjoy a free concert from the Santa Cecilia Orchestra that will demonstrate how sounds and rhythms bring music to life. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal along.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.