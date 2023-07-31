🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 31 - Aug 6: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
A mix of heat and clouds, with highs in the mid to high 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, July 31
Atwater Village: Reopening of the renovated Glenhurst Park Playground.
Tue, August 1
Eagle Rock: Neighborhood Council monthly board meeting.
Los Feliz: City Hall Planning and Land Use Committee addresses the nomination for the Hollywood Sikh Temple at 1966 N. Vermont Ave. to become a Historic-Cultural Monument.
Silver Lake: Public hearing of a proposed a one-story retail/restaurant and possible office complex over two levels of parking on an empty lot next to El Cid nightclub.
Wed, August 2
Griffith Park: City Council certifies the Environmental Impact Report for the Los Angeles Zoo Vision Plan.
Silver Lake: Neighborhood Council regular board meeting.
Sat, August 5
Cypress Park: Community Workshop Three about the future of the Paseo del Río at Taylor Yard. Meeting at Rio de Los Angeles State Park, 10 am to 2 pm -- English session at 10 am, Spanish session at 12 pm.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, July 31
Los Feliz: Up for late-night cinema? Check out the rom-com Valley Girl (1983) at the American Cinematheque. This LA love story about star-crossed lovers features Nicholas Cage and Deborah Foreman as leads. Celebrate the film's 40th anniversary!
Tuesday, August 1
Cypress Park: Watch magic happen at the library with magician Christopher T. as he brings books to life with interactive magic.
Wednesday, August 2
Los Feliz: Meet prolific balloon artist Addi Somekh at the LA Breakfast Club. Hear about his art from his book, Inflatable Planet, and see his balloon crown skills in action.
Thursday, August 3
The Autry: Sizzling Summer Nights are back at The Autry. Grab a dance partner or come confidently alone and enjoy live music from Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños del Son.
Virtual: Join storyteller Barbara Wong as she performs some of her favorite stories about the Hungry Ghosts of China and Japan.
Friday, August 4
Eagle Rock: Love cats? CatVideoFest 2023 showcases a 73 minute compilation of the best cat videos. Help raise money for cats in need and support local cat charities at Vidiots.
Saturday, August 5
Silver Lake: Be Kind, Rewind and jam out to '90s and 2000s music at 33 Taps. Take a trip back to the time of grunge, scrunchies, and cyber-Y2K. Play board games, on a Nintendo 64 or PlayStation and get a chance to win some giveaways.
Montecito Heights: With spooky season nearing, get started on festivities and seasonal shopping at the Heritage Square Museum for Magic Market. Get your tarot read or shop for spiritual products, art, and plants while vibing to live music. There will also be healings, yoga, and sound healing services, plus vegan food and historic house tours.
Boyle Heights: Celebrate the 2nd Annual Nikkei Celebration. The parade will start on Saratoga and E. 1st Street and end in front of the Japanese Restaurant Otomisan. Entertainment will consist of the Hikari Taiko Drummers, Nancy Hayata's Classic Japanese Dancers, and more!
Sunday, August 6
Silver Lake: Come on down to Sunset Triangle Plaza for the 2nd Annual Silver Lake Jewish Summer Festival. Indulge in Kosher BBQ and falafel, engage in candle making and henna, jam to live music, and take part in fun zones catered to children and adults.
Silver Lake: Join the Cannabis & Movies Club for a showing of The Goonies at The Lyric Hyperion Theater.
