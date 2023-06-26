🔮 The Week Ahead
Jun 26 - July 2: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
It finally starting to feel more like summer, with warmer temperatures hitting the 80s by the weekend.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, June 26
Montecito Heights and Mt. Washington: Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council meeting. Includes motion to buy ASNC-branded dog poop bags.
Tue, June 27
Lincoln Heights: Public hearing with the city Planning Department for the proposed new research facility at the USC Health Sciences Campus.
Eagle Rock: The City Council hears comments on the application to sell alcoholic beverages at The Honest Bottle Company, 4511-4513 N. Eagle Rock Blvd.
East L.A.: Chamber of Commerce meet-and-greet, with guest speaker Capt. Brandon Dean, the new captain of the East LA Sheriff's Station.
Wed, June 28
Highland Park: Neighborhood Council Public Safety Committee meeting.
Glassell Park: Public hearing with City Planning for a new single-family home at 3553 E. Lavell Dr.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, June 26
Highland Park: Bring your children for LEGO Maze Challenges. Kids will have a chance to build a LEGO Maze for marbles and hexbugs at the Arroyo Seco Library.
Tuesday, June 27
Elysian Valley: Check out Bats and Brews at Frogtown Brewery. Go on a walk along the LA River and learn about the river bats that reside in the neighborhood.
Los Feliz: There's a Pride Party happening at Los Feliz library. Teens can enjoy ice cream, make friendship bracelets, and lanyards. Celebrate LGBTQIA history month.
Los Feliz: Get your exercise on after work on an urban hike in Los Feliz and Vermont Canyon.
Wednesday, June 28
Silver Lake: It's the first ever cosplayer night at the SoCal Dungeons & Dragons meet. Dress up in your favorite D&D cosplay for a Tavern Party & Dungeon Combat Live!
Echo Park: Make a Terrarium at the Edendale Branch Library. Decorate your own container and take home a succulent.
Thursday, June 29
Atwater Village: Come to Club Tee Gee for a blend of smooth '70s/'80s pop at No Jacket Required: A Phil Collins Tribute.
Los Feliz: Kinksters gather up at the LA Kinky Weirdos Munch. Socialize with other community members, but make sure to dress vanilla for this gathering.
Silver Lake: If you're comfortable in front of a crowd, check out The Good Mic. Sign up for an open mic slot after buying an item at the café.
Eagle Rock: Head to Oxy Arts for a Pride-themed Zine Making and Printmaking workshop. RSVP for a chance to create art.
Friday, June 30
East LA: Get your fix of salsa, cumbia, merengue and more at the free, outdoor Susie Hansen Latin Band concert at Obregon Park.
Los Feliz: Spend an evening filled with laughter and Good Company: A Comedy Show. The show will be hosted by Mike Lenczewski and Thomasin Franken and feature comics from Comedy Central, CollegeHumor, and more.
Saturday, July 1
Boyle Heights: Learn spooky L.A. history at Boyle Heights: Most Haunted. Get a ghost tour from a sixth-generation local and walk around the community.
Westlake: Catch the Mystery Theater Horror Show at the Frida Kahlo Theater. This original play was created by people with autism and other learning disabilities and is about an alien theatre troupe.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a day of spiritual connection at a Truthfulness Workshop with meditation teachers, Saqib and Charles, who will guide you through self-reflection and personal transformation.
Sunday, July 2
Hollywood Bowl: Celebrate Independence Day weekend and feel some good vibrations at the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys.
