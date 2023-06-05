🔮 The Week Ahead
Jun 5 - Jun 11: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The June gloom continues, with more clouds and cool temperatures.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, Jun 6
Los Feliz: Public hearing for gates and a retaining wall at the Lovell House, a city Historic-Cultural Monument at 4616 Dundee Dr.
Eagle Rock: Public hearing for a permit to sell wine at a proposed wine shop on 1616 W. Yosemite Dr.
Fri, Jun 9
Eagle Rock: Meeting about a proposed housing development on the Onteora Hillside. Eagle Rock City Hall, 2035 Colorado Blvd., 3 pm.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Monday, June 5
Elysian Valley: Liberate Elemental Forces (LEF) is hosting a residency for 3 Mondays in June. Enjoy a performance of classical Indian ragas, plus other musical guests.
Tuesday, June 6
Echo Park: There's a book launch at Stories Books & Cafe for CJ Leede's book, Maeve Fly. The horror book features a serial killer protagonist who explores her fear of loneliness.
Echo Park: The Children's Institute is having a Warehouse Giveaway at the Otis Booth Campus. Volunteers are invited to help restock and organize products.
Eagle Rock: Embroider Poetry at Center for the Arts with teaching artists Alicia Vogl Saenz and Elly Dallas. Express your creativity and use accessible art forms.
Wednesday, June 7
Echo Park: Teenagers can get an Intro to Virtual Reality at the library. The program will let teens experiment with cameras to create 360-degree videos and learn to utilize editing tools.
Los Feliz: Join Imagineering legend Bob Gurr for breakfast at the LA Breakfast Club. Hear his story about designing iconic Disney attractions, among others, and ask some questions.
Thursday, June 8
Highland Park: Help judge eight performers at Homo Happy Hour Drag Showdown.
Silver Lake: Taste the Rainbow at a pride rave! Dance to some sick beats from cosmic flow artists and shop at a galactic vendor village.
Silver Lake: If you're not drinking, check out Bar Nuda at Casita Mezcaleria featuring a “sin-alcohol” cocktail menu. Celebrate the sober and sober-curious lifestyle and enjoy food from De Buena Planta.
East Hollywood: Check out a Rock & Alternative Music Concert at The Virgil. Do some moshing, buy drinks and enjoy the vibes.
Friday, June 9
Eagle Rock: It's an Alumni Reunion Weekend at Oxy Arts. Alumni can connect and engage in Oxy traditions while celebrating milestone reunions.
Highland Park: Experience "The Italian Lesson," an opera murder-mystery produced by the locally-based Mesopotamian Opera Company
Saturday, June 10
East Hollywood: Stop by the East Hollywood Community Garden for a Summer Kickoff. This free event will include plant-based food and music from DJ Strange Cadence. Remember to bring reusable plates, utensils, and water bottles to reduce waste.
Echo Park: View seven short films made by women at Heavy Manners Library. The films will be on desire, transformation, and scorching heat, followed by a Q+A with the directors and live music by Mikaela Jane.
Griffith Park: Go to a free Home Composting Workshop with LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN). Learn how to convert old scraps of food to nutrients for soil and take home a free garden plant.
Sunday, June 11
Elysian Valley: Get your Sunday morning exercise under the trees at Elysian Park. Join Yoga Echo Park (YEP) for a Vinyasa class. You can also join via Zoom.
