This week's weather look to be a repeat of last week, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.  

Monday, June 6

East Hollywood: The neighborhood council planning committee will review a request to serve alcoholic beverages at a 324-seat restaurant/banquet hall/brewpub proposed for the ground floor of an apartment building. The same project will be reviewed during a Planning Department hearing on Tuesday. 

Tuesday, June 7

Election Day: Vote Centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. You will be able to track election results starting at 8:15 pm.

Wednesday, June 8

Glassell Park: The City Council will vote on a proposal to conduct an appraisal of Walnut Canyon for possible use as open space. 

Atwater Village: The East LA Area Planning Commission will review a request to allow Grand Venue restaurant to also serve as a banquet hall with dancing and live entertainment.

Sunday, June 12

Silver Lake: Interested in the future of Silver Lake? If you live, work, or participate in a community organization in Silver Lake, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council invites you to its Visions and Goals Meeting held on Zoom or by phone on Sunday, June 12 from 5-7pm to discuss how to best address the issues facing the community. [Sponsored]

Monday, June 6

Elysian Valley: Get ready for some laughs featuring improv performers coming out of pandemic retirement at The Last Improv Show at The Elysian.

Tuesday, June 7

Virtual: Ever wanted to learn how to draw superheroes?  Attend the Los Feliz Library's virtual session with animation professional Evan Burse. You've probably seen his work on Teen Titans, Black Panther or Batman: The Brave and the Bold. 

Wednesday, June 8

Los Feliz: Head over to Skylight Books to hear author Celia Laskey discuss her book: So Happy For You, a novel about female friendship during a wedding weekend filled with humor and drama. 

Thursday, June 9

Boyle Heights: Celebrate the grand opening of the Boyle Heights HUB's new community space with The Wall Las Memorias. Learn about the available programs and services, such as free HIV testing, counseling, and more.

Friday, June 10

Griffith ParkTake a hike on Mount Hollywood and see the Bird Sanctuary, the Hollywood sign, and Griffith Observatory. More importantly, meet new people and get some exercise.

Saturday, June 11

Silver Lake: A Big Gay Party will be going on at Los Globos. Show some SoCal Pride by spending the night dancing with go-go dancers and listening to disco, Top 40, and house music. 

Sunday, June 12

The Ford: Check out Day 2 of the 101 Festival, a free celebration of music and community. (June 12 - may only be for registered folks).

Go here for details and more events

News That Hits Home

